Donald Trump

Trump Gave Ghislaine Maxwell Limited Immunity -- And She's Spilled On 'Maybe 100' People Already!

Donald Trump gives Ghislaine Maxwell Immunity Epstein list

Wow. We just learned Ghislaine Maxwell has already been given some immunity.

We knew Donald Trump was going to give her the good cop treatment as long as she cleared him… and that seems to be happening already.

According to ABC News on Friday afternoon, during the nine or so hours she met with the feds, Jeffrey Epstein‘s right-hand woman was offered limited immunity. Presumably this was so she could say anything she wanted without getting hit with more criminal charges — and not for the underage sex trafficking she’s already doing 20 years for. (Oh, did we mention she was also charged with perjury previously?)

This is really happening. She just has to spill info about the right people, and this child rapist who made young girls her sex slaves is going to WALK. And she spilled alright. Ghislaine’s attorney David Oscar Markus says she was asked about “maybe 100 different people” and she “didn’t hold anything back.”

Related: Never Forget Katie Johnson — And The Horrible Things Trump Was Accused Of Doing With Epstein

Wow. They are setting the stage. We thought Bill Clinton and a few other choice Democrats, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers — who Trump mentioned specifically to reporters asking him about his own name being in the Epstein files on Friday:

“You ought to be speaking about Larry Summers. You ought to be speaking about some of his friends that are hedge fund guys. They’re all over the place. You ought to be speaking about Bill Clinton.”

He’s teeing her up. He’s setting the stage for exactly who she’s going to point out in order to get out, isn’t he? But 100+?? Are they all going to be Trump enemies? JFC. This is terrifying. He’s going to bury whatever the government had and use whatever she says now, for him, as the new “Epstein list.”

Will his supporters buy it? After all he’s done the past two weeks to make himself look so suspicious??

[Image via DOJ/MEGA/WENN.]

Jul 25, 2025 16:31pm PDT

