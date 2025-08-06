Donald Trump Basically Just Admitted What's Going On With Ghislaine Maxwell, And No One Is Talking About It!

To recap…

– Donald Trump‘s handpicked DOJ and FBI leaders declare there are no Epstein files worth releasing, no one was implicated, nothing to see here.

– The MAGA base — who have long thought of Trump as their political outsider who was going to go in and expose the corruption — felt betrayed. And they let him know it.

– At first Trump fought back, telling everyone to shut up about Jeffrey Epstein, stop asking, how dare you, etc etc. Making himself look guilty as hell in the process. It didn’t go away.

– So the next step? Suddenly they do care again… but they still can’t release the files they promised. Instead, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche — who also happens to be Donald J. Trump’s personal criminal defense lawyer from his fraud conviction, JFC we wish we were making that up — travels directly to see Ghislaine Maxwell. You know, Epstein’s accomplice who is currently in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking. She gives them an Epstein story they can sell. We’re already hearing she told Blanche she never saw Trump do anything wrong. Shocker, right?

Instead of showing the American people all the evidence the government had already gathered against Epstein — AND HIS CO-CONSPIRATORS, the wealthy and powerful men he trafficked all the underage girls to — they’re going to give us the word of one the last living sex trafficker from the pedo ring in question.

A sex trafficker, btw, whose only hope of getting out of prison is Donald Trump — you know, one of the most famous people suspected of being associated with Epstein’s crimes. Seems like she has a pretty big incentive to tell the story Trump would like, right? It’s not about implicating the guilty, it’s about protecting him — that’s certainly the fear.

And that fear ramped up when Maxwell was quietly moved last week from her prison in Tallahassee, Florida to a “Club Fed” minimum security prison camp in Bryan, Texas. The Texas facility is one of the cushiest in the country — and does NOT usually house inmates serving long sentences for serious crimes, definitely not sex traffickers. The move has already been decried as a “travesty of justice” by former Bureau of Prisons chief of internal affairs Robert Hood. He said moving “a sex offender serving 20 years to a country club setting is offensive to victims.”

It has a lot of critics wondering if it’s a payoff — we mean, it certainly looks like it.

Trump Answers

So during a White House event Tuesday hyping up the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Trump was asked if he “personally” approved the transfer of Ghislaine Maxwell. He claimed ignorance, saying:

“I didn’t know about it at all, nope, I read about it just like you did.”

Uh huh.

He then interjected:

“It’s not a very uncommon thing.”

Again… it absolutely is. As is the Deputy AG’s interview. Unheard of, even. Asked if he thought Maxwell was “credible” after her new interview, Trump spoke instead about his defense lawyer. He called Blanche a “very talented man” and “very legitimate person” who is “respected by everybody” — and said about his interview with Maxwell, “whatever he asked would be totally appropriate.”

We should stress once again that this interview was also a highly unusual move. The Deputy Attorney General of the United States does not make house calls to prisons across the country to talk to convicted criminals. The prosecutors on the case, who know the ins and outs, would be the ones to interview her. Trump’s personal lawyer going? When he’s under suspicion?? It’s ludicrous.

Nevertheless, Trump defended it, saying “it’s not an uncommon thing to do that.” Again, it absolutely is. And doesn’t make any sense. Why would he go all of a sudden unless it was PR crisis control for Trump? And guess what? While doing his rambling, Trump actually basically admitted it!

We will repeat: Trump basically admitted what’s going on with Ghislaine Maxwell! He said about his personal criminal lawyer’s intentions:

“I think he probably wants to make sure that people who should not be involved, or aren’t involved, are not hurt by something that would be very, very unfortunate, very unfair to a lot of people.”

“To make sure that people who should not be involved, or aren’t involved, are not hurt…”

Blanche was never there to find out who else was involved. He was never there to break the case wide open after all these years. He was there to make sure certain people don’t get hurt by what Epstein’s accomplice could say.

DO YOU GET IT YET?!? To protect people associated with Epstein.

It’s the same reason they didn’t release the files. To protect some wealthy and powerful men. And that includes Trump — who they argued was a private citizen back in 2008 and therefore still deserving of privacy where the Epstein files were concerned.

And Trump can just say these things, give the game away… because no one is doing anything about it. No one will do anything about it, we guess. They’re going to release Ghislaine Maxwell interview excerpts where she says Trump did nothing wrong. Maybe they’ll throw in that Bill Clinton and the Harvard president went to Pedophile Island. And the POTUS will be all-caps EXONERATED again.

JFC, y’all. This stinks to high heaven, and there are no angels coming to clean it up. WTF. What are we as a country if he can get away with this so brazenly? What do we stand for?? We just don’t know anymore…

