Donald Trump Is NOT Getting The Help He Needs From Ghislaine Maxwell! Listen To THIS!

We figured this was coming… But we honestly thought it would be a lot better for Donald Trump!

Ever since the President sent his personal criminal defense lawyer — now his Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche — down to Tallahassee to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, the fix was in. All she had to do was say Trump was innocent, take the heat off him for not releasing the Epstein files. Because he’s been looking guilty as hell — all his associations with underage sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein finally getting put under the microscope as he angrily fought against releasing those files. So of course they were going to release the transcript of her convo with Blanche. Not the actual evidence they’ve had for months, the files they had hundreds of agents working over time to flag Trump’s name in. But this new convo? When they already have an interest in clearing the POTUS? Sure, that the American people can have.

Spoiler alert: Maxwell does say she never saw Trump do anything wrong… which is what we expected. But she also says she never saw EPSTEIN do anything wrong! And oh yeah, she never did anything wrong herself, either! Oh, and by the way, Bill Clinton is totally innocent, too!

This has got to be a joke, right? NO ONE DID ANYTHING WRONG???

Look, this thing is 337 pages, and ain’t no one with a job got time to read all that. But let’s look at the basics here. Before the deep dive, here are the highlights and lowlights from the redacted transcripts…

Donald Trump

First off, she says she never saw Trump do anything wrong, nor did she ever hear about him acting inappropriately, “absolutely never, in any context.” She defended him completely:

“I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”

Not only that, she says they weren’t even friends, not really! Not that she saw, anyway:

“I don’t know Epstein’s — if he had — whatever the nature of the President’s friendship, if you will, or however you want to define that with Epstein, I was — never witnessed.”

She said all those photos and videos of them together were just acquaintances being civil at parties, not showing friends hanging out:

“I think they were friendly like people are in social settings. I don’t think they were close friends.”

Even that book for Epstein’s 50th birthday, they asked her about that. And she said she didn’t recall seeing anything from Trump in it.

OK, so what? All the stories mutual friends, employees, and women have told over the years, that’s all a lie? All the stories Epstein told? They didn’t hang out? They didn’t throw parties for young models, they didn’t go to casinos together?

We feel like she may have overdone it a little bit saying they weren’t friends at all. This just isn’t in line with the facts we already have out there. It is in line with the narrative Trump has been trying to sell lately. You know, that he was never friends with “Jeff” the “terrific guy” who he knew “for 15 years” at all.

Speaking of laying it on thick, Ghislaine gave her opinion of Trump the man, saying:

“I admire his extraordinary achievement in becoming the President now. And I like him, and I’ve always liked him. So that is the sum and substance of my entire relationship with him.”

She doesn’t really know him, but she admires him. Great.

Bill Clinton

Speaking of guys to defend, Maxwell brought the heat for Bill Clinton, too. She said of the former POTUS:

“President Clinton was my friend, not Epstein’s friend.”

She didn’t believe Epstein and Clinton had “an independent friendship” aside from the former helping the latter with the plane rides for charity, like the ’90s Democrat leader has always maintained. She says Clinton never set foot on Epstein’s home in Little St. James, aka Pedophile Island:

“He never. Absolutely never went. And I can be sure of that because there’s no way he would’ve gone — I don’t believe there’s any way that he would’ve gone to the island, had I not been there. Because I don’t believe he had an independent friendship, if you will, with Epstein. He was a rich guy with a plane.”

What about the plane? Bill’s rides on the so-called Lolita Express? Nothing untoward happened, and Clinton never got a “massage,” she declared:

“So they spent time on the plane together, and I don’t believe there was ever a massage on the plane. So that would’ve been the only time that I think that President Clinton could have even received a massage. And he didn’t, because I was there.”

Maxwell said she spent some time socially with the Clintons, including going to Chelsea Clinton‘s wedding and going to their house numerous times. Heck, she said she saw him socially as recently as 2018. But Epstein? No. He definitely never had any “dealings” with Hillary Clinton, so far as she knew.

OK, so Ghislaine Maxwell never saw Trump OR Clinton do anything wrong. The thing is, it would be hard for her to have seen either man do anything inappropriate, since, according to her… she never saw Epstein do anything wrong either!

Yeah. Buckle up for this BS.

‘Never Saw’ Epstein?!

“I am not here to defend him.”

That’s what Ghislaine Maxwell said about her boyfriend/boss in this interview. And yet… She didn’t come to condemn him either.

When Deputy AG Todd Blanche — a lawyer who had no experience on the case mind you — asked Maxwell about Epstein’s sexual abuse of the young girls he kept around as masseuses? She declared:

“I never saw that with them at all.”

So she was “not here to defend him”… But she had the same answer as she did for Donald Trump?? She never saw anything?? She added:

“I’m not saying that Mr. Epstein did not do those things… I don’t feel comfortable saying that today, given what I now know to be true.”

But she made clear she didn’t know anything and that she personally “did not participate in that activity.”

OK, so… WTF good is she as a witness to exculpate Donald Trump then? Because we don’t care what side of the aisle you’re on, you’re gonna have a hard time finding someone who believes Epstein wasn’t doing anything wrong with young girls! If she’s saying she didn’t see or know anything about that… then of course she’s going to say that about every man alive, that she didn’t see them do anything with Epstein. Because she never even saw EPSTEIN doing anything!

Again, she said she wasn’t there to defend Epstein, but… She did say he didn’t record anyone for blackmail or any other purpose so far as she knew:

“I never wired, nor saw, a single house that had any type of inappropriate, let’s say, video surveillance.”

In fact, she said she was unaware of Epstein ever blackmailing anyone — and says there is no “Epstein list” because that’s all made up.

“Absolutely no. There is no list. There is no – I’m not aware of any blackmail. I never heard that. I never saw it and I never imagined it.”

She pointed to the little black book (read about that HERE) as being the source of the confusion as to why people would think there’s a “list.”

AND when she was asked about the fact he always surrounded himself with young women, she said they were always of legal age AND that he like younger women because unlike women his age, they were “invigorating” and always “up to date on music.”

Are you effing serious??

Oh yeah. And that’s not all. Blanche asked Maxwell if she thought Epstein was a “sexual deviant.” Ultimately she said:

“If he had been creepy… I don’t think the women would have been there.”

For someone not here to defend Epstein, she seems pretty adamant he didn’t abuse girls or blackmail the men he trafficked them to… you know, the things he was accused of.

OMG. We know what this is. She pulled a Marc Antony, “I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him.” She said she wasn’t there to defend Epstein, but that’s all we’re seeing here is defense of the man!

Trump is getting the headlines he wants from this, we’re sure. Every outlet that already supports him (or has corporate owners who do) will lead with “Ghislaine Maxwell Says Trump Didn’t Do Anything Wrong” or “Maxwell Clears Trump’s Name.” But that’s a really bonkers framing of this whole thing. Because by that standard she’s also clearing Epstein’s name, too.

Could that be the ultimate goal here? Trump has been calling this whole thing a hoax. Is he planning on pushing the narrative to be that Epstein was innocent the whole time? That he was just a pawn used by the corrupt deep state to try to frame Trump? Only what, they waited until he was in power for the second time to light the fuse on that? That seems to be the play alright! In fact, Trump doubled down on the hoax talk Friday morning! He was asked about finally releasing info on Epstein, and he claimed he supports releasing the files now — just so long as everyone knows not to believe anything because:

“It’s a Democrat hoax. It’s just a hoax. The whole Epstein thing is a Democrat hoax.”

JFC, we are less than a month away from Trumpy pundits defending Epstein, aren’t we? They’re certainly going to be defending Ghislaine Maxwell. Just like she’s defending herself…

Who, Me?

Remember, this woman was CONVICTED on sex trafficking charges. She was found guilty of being the one who lured and procured underage girls for her boss to sex traffic. That’s what was testified against her, that’s what the jury found. She was sentenced to 20 years.

But to hear her tell it — just like all the men — she didn’t do anything wrong either. Multiple times she noted that she never witnessed any wrongdoing, she never participated in the sexual abuse of young girls. Again, that’s not what the victims have said. One going by Jane in the trial said both Epstein and Maxwell sexually abused her when she was 14 years old. Shocker, we know — but Ghislaine maintains her innocence, saying:

“I actually don’t think that the testimony is correct.”

She claims she only met Jane when she was 20 years old. And she reiterates twice more that the young woman’s testimony was “not accurate.”

So yeah, this is the person Trump is now going to lean on. A sex trafficker who still says she’s innocent.

We guess no one was ever trafficked at all, right? This was all a hoax, is that it? That’s where we’re going? And what, Epstein was killed before he could defend himself in court? Well…

Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself

Maxwell is in the camp that doesn’t buy that Epstein killed himself. She says in the transcripts:

“I do not believe he died by suicide, no.”

She takes the conspiracy theory one further though, getting into the nitty gritty of putting out hits on people in prison:

“In prison, where I am, they will kill you or they will pay — somebody can pay a prisoner to kill you for $25 worth of commissary. That’s about the going rate for a hit with a lock today.”

So… the new story is going to be what? Trump didn’t do anything, Maxwell didn’t do anything, Epstein didn’t do anything… what, we’re back to lock up Hillary Clinton, we guess?

It certainly seems like the White House is buying in on Maxwell saying everyone was innocent… seeing as they already let her go from her terrible prison in Florida to one of the cushiest Club Fed country club prisons there is!

This whole thing STINKS to high heaven. And we’d hope all the other folks who have been paying attention to the Epstein stuff the past few years can smell it. Again, no matter what their politics are… we should ALL be against underage sexual abuse and trafficking here!

You can see the redacted transcripts for yourself HERE.

