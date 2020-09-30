Celebs React To ‘Walking Dumpster Fire’ Donald Trump & Joe Biden’s First Presidential Debate!

Donald Trump and Joe Biden had their first of three presidential debates on Tuesday night and it was must-see TV for any hot-blooded American citizen ahead of the November general election!

Moderated by Fox News‘ Chris Wallace, the live-streamed event covered a variety of topics including the Supreme Court seat vacancy, the US’ response to the coronavirus pandemic, racial and social injustice, maintaining the integrity of election results, and more.

It had all of the ingredients for a truly important discussion, except the candidates were too busy bickering like school-aged children trying to get the last word!!

We’re not kidding, either. Trump and Biden barely managed to get their points across, with POTUS loudly interrupting his opponent every turn while also talking in circles during his allotted speaking time!

It was a laughable exercise of democracy that had fans and celebs alike flocking to social media to share their baffled reactions, although we doubt anyone found it funny when Trump refused to condemn white supremacy when asked flat out. (Unless you’re of that mindset, and in that case, BYE!)

Politically savvy superstar Cardi B was tuned in, of course, sharing her reactions in real-time on Instagram (below):

She doubled back after the broadcast for another hot take on the “mean and unnecessary” jabs that took place all night, specifically when Donald accused Joe’s late son Beau Biden of struggling with cocaine. (Yes, that really happened.)

More stars did not hold back from sharing their unfiltered thoughts on Twitter, with Viola Davis being among many who urged followers to remember the bigger picture:

“My takeaway from that Reality Show….excuse me Debate is…..VOTE!!!! VOTE!!!! VOTE!!!!”

Chance The Rapper was just as incredulous as we were over Trump’s response on the issues:

“The entire country has to make a decision as to whether it will continue to downplay the fact that our President is an openly racist White Supremacist and what that means for its citizens, or… VOTE HIM OUT.”

John Legend quoted another user’s tweet about how embarrassing this moment was for America, adding his take:

“We can’t put ourselves through another 4 years of this walking dumpster fire.”

Bette Midler chimed in with a reference to the New York Times‘ recent report on the President’s previous shocking tax returns and write-offs:

“What we saw tonight is not…a $70,000 hairdo.”

Kerry Washington didn’t appreciate Don’s response on whether he’d concede if he lost the election:

“That man is terrified that he isn’t going to win. THAT is why he won’t commit to conceding. He is already starting his immoral and illegal and unconstitutional tantrum.”

Former Destiny’s Child band member Michelle Williams said what we were all thinking just minutes after it started:

“I didn’t know I’d need a dropper full of CBD oil to watch this! #Debates2020”

Kelly Rowland tweeted her stream of consciousness while rooting on the Democratic Party’s candidate:

“#Debate2020 WTF!!!….PEOPLE PLEASE VOTE!” “Joe don’t fall for the distraction PUUULLEASSEEEE!!” “Biden!!! He tryin to shake you!! CHILL!!”

Take a look at more reactions (below):

No matter what happens. Isn’t the fact that our president is incapable of having a rational discussion enough to make him not eligible? It used to be. — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) September 30, 2020

we just watched the president of the united states UNABLE and UNWILLING to condemn white supremacy. you all just saw and heard that. ✌???? #Debates2020 — christina perri (@christinaperri) September 30, 2020

Have you ever had an argument with a liar? They over talk, never let you finish your statements all because they are in constant fear of the truth being exposed. #Debates2020 — TAMAR doing just fine BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) September 30, 2020

And for those who can’t read I literally said “y’all can vote” and “you will be seeing plenty of content over the next few months of me encouraging ppl to vote” if you haven’t seen enough already. However, it’s not MY RESPONSIBILITY at all. It’s YOURS. Do with that what you will. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) September 30, 2020

Here is how you do it… pic.twitter.com/b0lzMXuIPQ — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) September 30, 2020

The debate confirms we have indeed entered the Apocalypse… of the ego. — Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) September 30, 2020

Lol… Wouldn’t that be some shit..! https://t.co/UQim4oIoc8 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 30, 2020

Protesting is Patriotic. Voting is Patriotic. — COMMON (@common) September 30, 2020

"Stand by" he said. "Stand back and stand by". Offered no condemnation. — Hozier (@Hozier) September 30, 2020

Donald Trump fans the flames of racism, embraces white supremacy, and employs state violence against Americans exercising their rights. That's Donald Trump's America. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden spent the final moments of the debate urging Americans to vote. Donald Trump spent the final moments of the debate trying to suppress and discount those votes. Vote like our democracy depends on it—because it does. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 30, 2020

That’s quite a lot to take in, but they weren’t wrong!! Perezcious readers, did U catch the big debate? Join this conversation and sound OFF (below) with your thoughts.

