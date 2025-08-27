Got A Tip?

Donald Trump

Donald Trump Had THIS Surprising Thing To Say About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Engagement After BASHING Her!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, and fans are already freaking out on the internet over the exciting news. But what does one of her enemies think about it??

Donald Trump reacted, and what he had to say is shocking!

During a cabinet meeting that same day, the president was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs player popping the question to the singer. And he first took a slight jab at Tay, saying:

“I wish him a lot of luck.”

SHADY!!! We’re rolling our eyes here.

However, Trump then took a surprising turn. He continued:

“No, I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy. I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck.”

Taylor is indeed a “terrific person,” so Trump is right about that.

But this is jaw-dropping to hear from The Donald! ESPECIALLY since he has spent so much time attacking the Cruel Summer artist over the past year! We mean, this is the same guy who posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” online — all because she publicly endorsed Kamala Harris during the last election.

So, we don’t really think his response is genuine! And Swifties likely will agree!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

Aug 26, 2025 17:40pm PDT

