Jamie Spears Claims He Hasn’t Been Involved In Britney’s Personal Conservatorship In 2 Years!

Looks like Jamie Spears is finally on damage control.

Britney Spears’ dad was in charge of both her personal and financial conservatorship for more than ten years. Last week, the pop star finally spoke out about the situation in court, and she had some strong words for her father, calling him “ignorant” and saying that “he loved the control to hurt his own daughter.” After her testimony, Jamie’s lawyer gave a tepid response acknowledging her “suffering” — but not really denying any wrongdoing.

Now, it appears that the Spears patriarch has moved on to covering his own ass. According to TMZ, Jamie — who temporarily stepped down as conservator of her person in 2019 — has filed legal documents claiming he has not had any involvement in the singer’s personal conservatorship for nearly two years, and further, that “he has been cut off from communicating with her” for a long time now.

To this we say… and? This isn’t news to the court or the public. And the abuses Brit called Jamie out for occurred BEFORE he stepped away. Remember this bit from the testimony?

“But my precious body who has worked for my Dad for the past f**king 13 years trying to be so good and pretty, so perfect when he worked me so hard, when I do everything I am told, and the State of California allowed my ignorant father to take his own daughter, who only has a role with me if I work with him.”

If she works with him. And she stopped working, seemingly because of him.

Plus, the father of three has retained control of his daughter’s finances, so even if he’s not her personal conservator, he still has a LOT of power over her personal life. In fact, a source for People recently said he’s “heavily involved” in her day-to-day… even if she has been giving him the cold shoulder.

Regardless of all that, Jamie’s most recent filing points the finger at the current personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery. These docs laid out that the Toxic artist’s lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, claimed that Britney was incapable of making her own medical decisions when he filed to permanently appoint Jodi to the position, despite the fact that “the court never found she was unable to consent to medical treatment and the court never made such an order” about her mental capacity.

As such, Jamie blames Jodi for any recent medical abuses, and blames Ingham for “seeking to take away his client’s right to make medical decisions on her behalf,” per TMZ. (Funny how this is suddenly an issue for Jamie now that HE’S not the one with the power to, say, unilaterally force his daughter to take lithium.) The documents read:

“Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears’ day-to-day personal care and medical treatment, and Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters.”

Jamie also claimed that it’s now Jodi’s responsibility if the Mickey Mouse Club alum has been prevented from getting married or having a baby. He pointed to his own approval of Brit’s ex-fiance Jason Trawick back in 2011 as an example. But all that proves to us is that the conservator DOES have the power to veto her potential spouse, which is simply not okay!

In another document obtained by TMZ, Jamie’s lawyer stated:

“Mr. Spears believes it is important for the integrity of the conservatorship proceedings and in the best interests of Ms. Spears for the Court to order an investigation into the issues and claims raised by [Britney] at the June 23, 2021 status hearing. … Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action must be taken, or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course.”

The doc went on:

“It is not acceptable for Conservators or the Court to do nothing in response to Ms. Spears’ testimony.”

Well, we can agree with Jamie on that much, at least. But the conservatorship definitely CAN’T be allowed to just “continue its course” if Britney wants to get out of it. Of course, she’s threatened to sue her dad and the whole family once she has the freedom to do so, so we doubt he’s particularly eager to see her wishes through…

