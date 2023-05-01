Got A Tip?

Dua Lipa

Met Gala 2023: Dua Lipa's Vintage Chanel & Tiffany Diamond Necklace Will Have You Levitating!

We are levitating from this lewk!

Dua Lipa looked etherial walking the Met Gala carpet on the first Monday in May, no?! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

As fashion buffs know, this year’s Met Ball pays homage to Chanel king Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019, and the pop star’s gown is straight from the house’s 1992 F/W line! But can we talk about that Tiffany & Co diamond necklace she’s wearing?? It’s over 100 carats! Have mercy!!

If it looks familiar, that’s because it’s the white sister to the yellow version Lady GaGa wore at the 2019 Oscars (below)!

lady-gaga-oscars-necklace

[Images via Vogue.com & WENN]

May 01, 2023 15:11pm PDT

