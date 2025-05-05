Got A Tip?

Lupita Nyong’o Is SUPERFINE On The Met Gala Red Carpet!

Lupita Nyong’o is tailored to the nines!

The Us actress has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala red carpet in a three-piece ice blue suit designed by Chanel. She paired the look with a matching hat and dashing sheer cloak. See (below):

 

WOW! Talk about nailing the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style! From her elegant braids, to her shimmering jewelry, she is nothing short of Superfine for sure! Her and Zendaya ate this red carpet up!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

May 05, 2025 16:11pm PDT

