Lupita Nyong’o Is SUPERFINE On The Met Gala Red Carpet!

Lupita Nyong’o is tailored to the nines!
The Us actress has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala red carpet in a three-piece ice blue suit designed by Chanel. She paired the look with a matching hat and dashing sheer cloak. See (below):
Lupita Nyong'o at the 2025 #MetGala
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 5, 2025
Lupita Nyong'o for the 2025 Met Gala
— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 5, 2025
WOW! Talk about nailing the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style! From her elegant braids, to her shimmering jewelry, she is nothing short of Superfine for sure! Her and Zendaya ate this red carpet up!
Thoughts, Perezcious readers??