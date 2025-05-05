Lupita Nyong’o Is SUPERFINE On The Met Gala Red Carpet!

Lupita Nyong’o is tailored to the nines!

Related: Cynthia Erivo Is Defying Gravity — And Fashion Expectations — At The 2025 Met Gala!

The Us actress has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala red carpet in a three-piece ice blue suit designed by Chanel. She paired the look with a matching hat and dashing sheer cloak. See (below):

Lupita Nyong’o for the 2025 Met Gala pic.twitter.com/TiiGuzJkX6 — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 5, 2025

WOW! Talk about nailing the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style! From her elegant braids, to her shimmering jewelry, she is nothing short of Superfine for sure! Her and Zendaya ate this red carpet up!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??