Wait, Is Matthew McConaughey Really Thinking About Running For Governor Of Texas?!

Matthew McConaughey is looking for his next career move after his bestselling memoir Greenlights took over book stores and newsstands everywhere the last few months.

Has he found it in… the Governor’s mansion in Austin, Texas?!

Yes, the film star is apparently in the preliminary stages of thinking about a possible run for Governor in the Lone Star State! Seriously!

The How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days icon went on The Tonight Show on Friday and straight-up told Jimmy Fallon about his thought process, saying (below):

“It’s something I’m giving consideration. Absolutely. What an honorable thing to even be able to consider. I’m no further than that right now, Sir.”

Whoa! Well then! Sounds… at least kinda serious, no?!

We’re just curious what his politics would end up being. Libertarian-ish? Who knows??

