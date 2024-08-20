DWTS Champion Bobby Bones Responds To Julianne Hough Saying He Didn’t Deserve To Win!

Bobby Bones is hitting back at THOSE claims that he’s “not the best dancer” on Dancing with the Stars.

Over the weekend, Julianne Hough appeared on Watch What Happens Live, and revealed to host Andy Cohen that she didn’t think Bobby, the season 27 winner, deserved his crown based on his dance moves. Mickey Guyton, who was also on the show, was the first to criticize Bobby’s win, which Julianne wholeheartedly agreed with:

“Oh, I actually agree with you! And I think it’s because of the fanbase, right? It’s all about the fanbase on that show … He was not the best dancer, I agree.”

Ouch! And now, Bobby is clapping back!

The radio personality took to Instagram on Monday to sound off on the situation:

“Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live had Julianne Hough on [who] I’ve met her a couple times, she’s awesome. Julianne Hough [gets] no slander from me. But they asked Julianne Hough who was the worst ever and she was a bit diplomatic, and Mickey Guyton, of all people, was like, ‘Bob Bones.’ And so Julianne was like, ‘Yeah.’”

But guess what? He AGREES! The 44-year-old continued:

“I was the worst dancer. I take pride in that. Now I tried as hard as anyone in the history of the show, but I can’t dance now. I couldn’t dance then. But you know who took down the big evil empire of dance? Well, it’s not evil or an empire, but me and you. We did it together. I’m the greatest champion ever I didn’t say I was the greatest dancer, I’m the greatest champion ever because I’m a man of the people. I’m the man that you guys selected.”

He added:

“Julianne Hough, you’re cool … You’re awesome.”

Watch his full video (below):

Clearly no hard feelings! Reactions??

