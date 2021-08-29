The Mary Tyler Moore Show Star Ed Asner Passes Away At 91

So sad…

Ed Asner, the seven-time Emmy-winning actor best known for his time on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, passed away at 91 on Sunday. His family confirmed the news on his Twitter account, writing:

“We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.”

Related: Lupita Nyong’o & More Celebs Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman On Anniversary Of His Death

Following the news, fans and celebs have since flooded social media with tributes for Asner. Actor Jon Cryer quoted a famous line from The Mary Tyler Moore Show, writing:

“Hey, you’ve got spunk! I hate spunk. A great performer and a great guy. Working with him and learning from him was an honor.”

Josh Gad expressed:

“I am heartbroken to say goodbye to our friend #EdAsner who graced #CentralParkTV as the voice of Bitsy’s brother Ambrose. He was a Legend, a beautiful soul and a truly brilliant actor. Love you sir! We will miss down here, but smiling that you are have fittingly gone Up.”

Take a look at some more reactions (below):

Heartbroken to have to say goodbye to legend and friend Ed Asner. He was always so kind to me and brought so much joy to this world. Sending love to @masner, friends and family. ???? https://t.co/l4yDtLf7Hz — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) August 29, 2021

Oh this hurts. ???????????????????????????????????????????? Rest In Peace Ed.

Not only an iconic award winning actor but a humanitarian and someone who I worked closely with to support #Autism families. Just crushing. #EdAsner pic.twitter.com/9wUwYZxQkJ — Holly Robinson Peete ????????♍️ (@hollyrpeete) August 29, 2021

???? I will always remember the story ⁦@NiecyNash told of his kindness to her when she was just starting out & how he then came to her #WalkOfFame Ceremony decades later. ❤️????#EdAsner, the Iconic Lou Grant on Two Acclaimed TV Series, Dies at 91. https://t.co/TQj5cTDkJJ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 29, 2021

I’m heartbroken. Rest In Peace my sweet, kind and dear friend Ed. You made and will continue to make this world a better place. I love you and will miss you so very much. ???? pic.twitter.com/L0tatwgEvt — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) August 29, 2021

This is very sad news. Ed Asner was a radical until the end. I'll never forget when he spoke once to a labor conference in L.A. on plant closures and brought out 3 members of El Salvador's Farabundo Martí National Liberation to talk instead. RIP. https://t.co/WOovgPvkPM — Tim Shorrock (@TimothyS) August 29, 2021

I am heartbroken to say goodbye to our friend #EdAsner who graced #CentralParkTV as the voice of Bitsy’s brother Ambrose. He was a Legend, a beautiful soul and a truly brilliant actor. Love you sir! We will miss down here, but smiling that you are have fittingly gone Up. pic.twitter.com/EAjuW9a3J5 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2021

Had the privilege of locking eyes with #EdAsner on Studio 60 and it meant a lot to me because I grew up loving him and he was one of those rare actors who just shot straight. He couldn’t help it. Rest In Peace, sir. Well done. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 29, 2021

Ed Asner, who won seven Emmy awards including five for the unforgettable role of Lou Grant, has passed away. He was a giant on the screen, and a philanthropist, too. A man of true heart and talent. He will be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 29, 2021

So sorry to learn of Ed Asner’s passing. I grew up watching Ed as Lou Grant, loved him as the voice of Carl Fredrickson in #Up and thought he was the best Santa the screen has ever seen in #Elf#RIPEdAsner https://t.co/MipAAd9zij — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 29, 2021

RIP Ed Asner ???? Was privileged to be interning on a show many years ago that he guest starred on. Funny, warm, and gracious. One of TV's all-time greats. One of his most famous on-screen moments… pic.twitter.com/6PCDrZyVFC — Dan Signer (@DanSigner) August 29, 2021

w/Ed Asner after the Death Penalty Focus Awards in Bev Hills. This healed all the pain of the 1st 10 mins of 'Up' pic.twitter.com/6L37qG3xhn — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 29, 2016

As you may know, Asner famously played Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Lou Grant, showcasing both his top-notch comedic and dramatic acting skills. However, the legendary star’s credits span across many other movies and television shows over the years, including Elf, Up, The Good Wife, and Cobra Kai.



On Thursday, Asner had actually looked back on some of his most notable roles in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The former president of the Screen Actors Guild specifically recalled the audition process for his iconic role on the comedy series, saying:

“Yeah, they wanted me to audition for the boss in Mary Tyler Moore. Gavin MacLeod preceded me at the reading. He knew I was following him in, and he said I’d be better suited for the role, and he was better suited for Murray. Anyway, they had me come in and read, I plodded through the reading and Jim Brooks said, ‘That was a very intelligent reading.’ And I mumbled, ‘Yeah, but it wasn’t funny.’ They said, ‘Why don’t we have you back to read with Mary? We want you to read it all-out, like a crazy, wild, meshuga, nutso.’ So I said, ‘Well, why don’t you let me read it that way now, and if I don’t do well, don’t have me back?’ That’s a revolutionary statement. … A week to 10 days later I came back and read with Mary. After I had the job, they told me that Mary said at the time, “Are you sure?” And they said, ‘That’s your Lou Grant.’”

When he booked the role, Asner told the outlet that he immediately knew the project had been special:

“I liked what I read. I liked what the writers came down with. I had no idea about its longevity. I just knew it was a job. I didn’t know about it breaking barriers for single females — I didn’t know anything about that. I didn’t know that they were oppressed! But it began to grow on me that we had a hot item here.”

Ed is survived by his four children: Matthew, Liza, Kate, and Charles. Our heart goes out to the family at this time.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]