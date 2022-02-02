Ex-Boyfriend Of RHOC's Elizabeth Vargas Barricaded Himself In Her Home In TENSE Standoff With Police!

Real Housewives of Orange County’s Elizabeth Lyn Vargas was caught in the middle of a police standoff when her ex-boyfriend barricaded himself in her home Tuesday evening!

According to TMZ, Vargas has been having ongoing issues with the unidentified man, leading her to call the cops on Tuesday to report him for possible extortion. But then he showed up at her house while police were there and decided to lock himself inside!

Dozens of officers with semi-automatic rifles swarmed the scene in Newport Beach, California, and spent hours trying to get the man to come out. Interestingly, Liz was not held hostage during the incident and, according to local outlet CBS Los Angeles, left the property before the standoff commenced after speaking with cops. It is unclear if the man had a weapon on him, but the situation was dire enough that armed forces were called in to investigate the “felony crime,” according to FOX 11.

In a video and numerous photos captured by eyewitnesses, many officers, armed vehicles, and drones blocked off the house to the public as they worked to coax the man outside.

It looked like a scene straight out of a war zone! Check out the shocking footage (below):

Police told CBS Los Angeles that the standoff began around 5:45 p.m. in the area between East Balboa Boulevard and Medina Way. SWAT officers were seen communicating with a megaphone during the ordeal and even entered the household with a canine, officials reported.

Thankfully, despite the number of weapons on-site, the standoff ended peacefully and nobody was harmed. Law enforcement also told TMZ that at around 7:40 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody. They did a full sweep of the house once the ex-boyfriend was taken out of the residence to make sure nobody else was hiding in the home. The front door was also seen being boarded up in one photo. Scary!

Elizabeth has yet to make a public statement on the legal matter. It’s unclear if she returned to her home that evening. We’re sure she is just trying to recover from the overwhelming situation! We’re so glad nobody was harmed during the standoff!

