An Arizona man has been arrested for manslaughter after allegedly running down his girlfriend with his car because she refused to get in.

According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Lewis St. Ours, 37, (pictured above) got into an argument with the victim, who was later identified as Tasha Deann Childress, 31, on Saturday night at the home of a third party, which is located on the 4700 block of North Casey Lane in Kingman.

Officials said the two “were asked to leave the residence by a third party at the residence, based on the two arguing.” They left; however, Tasha allegedly refused to get in her boyfriend’s car and proceeded to walk home.

The release stated that Brandon “drove around looking for” his girlfriend before ultimately “striking her” with the car a “short distance” away from the residence they were asked to leave. The driver then fled the scene and parked his car at a different location “in an obvious attempt to conceal it,” authorities claimed.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian at 7:40 p.m., and discovered Tasha had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. She was rushed to the hospital, but was unfortunately declared dead upon arrival.

Investigators tracked down St. Ours for questioning after learning about the earlier argument. He was later cuffed and taken to the Mohave County Jail where he was booked on charges of manslaughter by domestic violence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. His car was “towed for processing” after it was located, per police.

Online jail records show he was still in custody as of Monday morning. No bond was listed, and an attorney for St. Ours was not immediately identified. The investigation is ongoing.

The World Population Review shows Arizona is now fifth in the nation for domestic violence, with 43% of women and 33% of men being abused by their partners. An estimated 10 million people experience physical and psychological abuse each year in the US, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence — and those numbers are surging due to the stress, job loss, and housing insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

