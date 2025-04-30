Ellen Pompeo Poses In Rare Family Photos With Husband & Most Of Her Kids!

Ellen Pompeo has the most adorable family!

On Tuesday, the Grey’s Anatomy star was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — and her hubby and kids were there to support her!

In sweet photos from the event, the 55-year-old poses with husband Chris Ivery, 57, as well as their daughter Stella, 15, and son Eli, 8. See some fantastic rare pics of the fam (below):

Awww! What a good looking family!

The couple also share a 10-year-old daughter named Sienna, but she was not present at the event. Not a fan of Ellen. Thinks she should have left Grey’s and done movies. Ha! Being serious though, according to eyewitnesses via People, before taking photos Ellen gave a shout out to her absent daughter:

“​​Everybody say Sienna because she’s not here!”

So sweet!

Ellen and Chris also posed together separately before the TV star got a solo shot with her new star. See (below):

Loves it!

In her speech, the Good American Family star gave lots of love to her kiddos:

“This doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen easily. It takes a village. I love you Stella. I love you Eli.”

The actress tends to live a more private life only sparingly updating her Instagram feed with new pics. The last time she posted photos of her kids was all the way back in 2022! So this was a rare sighting to see them all together publicly!

Congrats to Ellen for receiving a star!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]