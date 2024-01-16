Emmys 2024: The Grey’s Anatomy Cast Reunites On Stage! WATCH!

We are paging all fans of Grey’s Anatomy! It finally happened! We got a mini-reunion with the cast of the beloved medical drama, and it even included Katherine Heigl!

During the Emmys on Monday night, the 45-year-old actress joined her former co-stars — Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. — on stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. For those who don’t know, it went to Paul Walter Hauser for his work on Black Bird. But before handing out the award, the group celebrated the achievements Grey’s has had since it premiered almost two decades ago. As Ellen put it:

“When the first episode of Grey’s Anatomy aired in March 2005, I’m not sure [series creator] Shonda Rhimes knew she had created a show that would have such a lasting impression and create lifelong friendships.”

Katherine recognized that while there have been “some changes over the years,” which notably includes the fact that most of the original interns are long gone by now, one thing that has remained the same is how the devoted fans that have stuck around since day one! And they have! Chandra added:

“You stayed with us through plane crashes, super storms, and a global pandemic. And as we start our 20th season, we are officially the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history.”

Wow! Impressive! You can see the reunion (below):

This was undoubtedly a huge moment for fans, especially considering how Katherine and Justin have been off the show for a while. Katherine left Grey’s in 2010, and Justin followed suit ten years later. So it was great to see the five OGs back together again!

However, there were a few noticeably absent actors from the Emmys reunion! Sandra Oh, T.R. Knight, and Patrick Dempsey didn’t show up! It’s a shame we couldn’t have everyone from the original cast at the show, but it was great to see Katherine up on stage with them again!

