Ellie Goulding & Caspar Jopling Welcome First Child!

After a very secretive pregnancy (not announced until the momma was 30 weeks pregnant), Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling welcomed their firstborn! So exciting!!

The 29-year-old new dad announced the happy news on his Instagram Story on Sunday, writing:

“Mum and baby both healthy and happy. Extremely grateful.”

Jopling added:

“I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. Thank you x.”

He also posted a screenshot of a Google search about the “world population 2021” and crossed out the number to include the couple’s newborn. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

SO CUTE!

In case you didn’t know, the upcoming Fitter. Calmer. Stronger. wellness book author discovered she was pregnant while on a one-year-anniversary trip with her husband Caspar. Following a live-streamed concert for her most recent album Brightest Blue, the singer told Vogue:

“We did the one show. I was pregnant and had no idea.”

She added:

“It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality.”

Despite plans going awry, she embraced the pregnancy head on, while continuing to work “in the studio most days.” The career-driven popstar even has plans to take her baby on the road once the world gets back to a new normal. The songwriter admitted:

“I’m excited to be a mother—but also I want to make sure that I continue to work. I can’t wait to go back on tour. […] I’m excited for the challenge. It will be a totally new experience.”

No kidding! Raising a baby while traveling non-stop and performing on a nightly basis sounds exhausting!! But if anyone can do it, Ellie can!

Along with her art dealer husband, the couple spent most of the creative’s pregnancy out of the public eye, isolating in Gloucestershire (just outside London) because of the novel coronavirus. While the UK handled the virus slightly better than the states, other important social issues occurring in the world — such as the Black Lives Matter movement, the US Capitol riots influenced by Trump, and the sheer lack of support for those suffering the consequences of COVID-19, just to name a few American-based stressors! — kept the performer from speaking publicly about her happy news. She opened up on the decision to stay quiet with the fashion magazine, saying:

“You have your partner, and you have your friends, but in a pandemic, it can feel particularly lonely. Because it wasn’t something I had planned for right now, [and] I knew it was a more solitary journey because of what’s going on. I think that made me keep it very secretive and made me very protective over it.”

The 34-year-old also noted her resistance to discuss the struggles of approaching motherhood considering the often overly positive take most mother’s have on the nine month experience. The workout enthusiastic shared:

“The sickness and tiredness was nothing I’d ever experienced before. I feel like it’s a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It’s not always serene and like you’re not always glowing. I’m not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable. It’s not always going to be easy. [But] I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children.”

Well, now she’s one of those woman who deserves a whole bunch of respect! Congratulations on your little one’s arrival, Caspar and Ellie!!

