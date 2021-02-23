Ellie Goulding Is Expecting Her First Child With Caspar Jopling!

Baby on board!

Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling are officially going to be parents! The musician announced she is 30 weeks pregnant in a new interview for Vogue on Tuesday. Speaking about the news for the first time, the singer shared it was actually after her last public appearance (a live-streamed concert held at the V&A Museum in August) that the couple learned they were expecting!

The 34-year-old dished to the mag:

“We did the one show. I was pregnant and had no idea. That was [around] the time when [Caspar and I] went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that’s basically when we found out. It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

LOLz! We bet! Like many other soon-to-be-mommas, the art dealer’s wife noted how the pandemic has added a lot of uncertainty to the pregnancy, but it’s actually her cravings that are stressing her out more!

“I actually went from being smug about how healthy my salads were and my breakfasts and eating nuts and seeds, and then all I wanted was McDonalds. And I was kind of terrified, I suddenly wanted all of the bad things! Whatever this baby did when it took over my body was like, Hell no—I do not want broccoli, spinach, collards! I just wanted sugar and carbs.”

Despite her cheerful attitude, the coronavirus pandemic has added an unusual aspect of loneliness to what would normally be a very exciting, social time. The Brightest Blue vocalist explained:

“You have your partner, and you have your friends, but in a pandemic, it can feel particularly lonely. Because it wasn’t something I had planned for right now, [and] I knew it was a more solitary journey because of what’s going on. I think that made me keep it very secretive and made me very protective over it.”

It’s not just emotions that have taken a toll on the Grammy nominee, either. She continued:

“The sickness and tiredness was nothing I’d ever experienced before. I feel like it’s a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It’s not always serene and like you’re not always glowing. I’m not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable. It’s not always going to be easy. [But,] I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children.”

As for all the disastrous gender reveals occurring as of late, Goulding could care less about taking part in that modern tradition, and not just because they can be deadly.

“It’s not a focus for me. We found out by default because we had a scan. [But,] it wasn’t a thing. We just wanted a healthy baby and there wasn’t much more to it. Instinctively, the whole gender reveal is not my thing.”

But if any of you diehards are worried you might be hearing less of this prolific singer-songwriter in the years to come, fret not! Ellie has no intentions of leaving the limelight. The pop star confirmed:

“I’m excited to be a mother—but also I want to make sure that I continue to work. I can’t wait to go back on tour. I’ve been in the studio most days, [and] I’m excited for the challenge. It will be a totally new experience.”

Looks like this baby is about to be a world traveler!! So exciting! All the congrats to the soon-to-be parents!

