Billie Lourd Opens Up About Her Secret Pandemic Pregnancy: 'I Loved Being Pregnant'!

Billie Lourd may have had her baby during quarantine, but she wants y’all to know her son is NOT a quarantine baby!

The Scream Queens alum made an appearance on her step-father Bruce Bozzi’s podcast Quarantined with Bruce this week, and opened up about her secret pregnancy during the coronavirus pandemic. Before explaining how being pregnant during quarantine was a blessing in a disguise, the actress made it clear that her baby boy Kingston is “not technically a quarantine baby,” sharing:

“I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies; Kingston was conceived before quarantine. So he’s technically just a Caribbean baby.”

She continued:

“[The timing] turned out to be kind of a blessing in disguise having a quarantine baby, but he’s not a quarantine baby, because I got to keep it to myself. And only my family knew and nobody else knew, like everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet and it got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be, but it turned out to be the greatest experience I got to just eat great food, hang out with the people I love, do Legos all the time. I took a hypnobirthing class and I just, I loved being pregnant.”

Carrie Fisher’s daughter also talked to the businessman about how the pandemic brought her much closer to her fiancé Austen Rydell, dishing:

“It was incredible. We got so close and got to know each other, even not that we didn’t know each other well, but now we know each other better than anybody could ever know each other. And he was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages. And did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class. So he was with me every step of the way. And we just became even closer friends, even better partners. And I think it prepared us to be the best parents and he’s sitting out there with the baby right now. And he is as you know, the best dad in the world. And I think that’s partially because we got to have this experience together.”

When asked by Bozzi, who married Billie’s father Bryan Lourd in 2016, if becoming a mom was everything she’d hoped it would be, the 28-year-old revealed:

“It’s even better. It’s. I mean, I’ve all, I’ve wanted to be a mom since I was two years old, I always had a plan. Like literally when I was three, I’d tell you, I want like four kids. I want like one at 28, which is so weird cause I had Kingston at 28 and it ended up happening, but it’s even better than I could have ever expected. This, and this baby is absolute magic.”

The full interview will air Friday, January 8 at 1:00 pm ET on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy and will be available on the SiriusXM app — but you can listen to clips from the chat (below)!

