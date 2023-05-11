Elliot Page Posts New Shirtless Pic Celebrating The ‘Joy I Feel In My Body’ Now!

Elliot Page is celebrating his body!

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old star took to Instagram to share a picture of himself posing shirtless and smiling at the camera. Alongside the snapshot, Elliot also got very vulnerable about his past struggles with his body, writing:

“Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt – or layers and oh so sweaty – constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T.”

But now, the Oscar nominee said “it feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun.” He continued to express his gratitude for how far he’s come in this journey, saying:

“I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body. I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon. #transjoy.”

It is great to see Elliot so happy and thriving! You can check out the post (below):

Thankfully, his message was met with so much love and words of encouragement in the comments section. Some social media users wrote:

“This is my first summer post top surgery. Wearing tank tops is my new favorite thing. So freeing! Thank you for being an inspiration to so many” “we love to see some trans joy :))” “So grateful to witness this new and free expression of you!” “So happy for you and the light you are spreading. Everyone deserves joy and to live as their authentic self and to feel at home in their body. Congrats” “These words will help so many dude. Thank you for what you do with your platform- being open and vulnerable, keeping our loved ones going.”

We love to see the support! Reactions? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Elliot Page/Instagram]