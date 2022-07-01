Elliot Page Is Finally Ready To Date After Divorce -- And He’s Reportedly Already On Raya With THIS Profile!

Elliot Page is finally ready to start dating again!

It’s been nearly two years since The Umbrella Academy star come out as transgender — and 18 months since he filed for divorce from his wife Emma Portner. Now, after having a little time to get used to his new life, he’s ready to open up his heart again!

And to find the perfect fish in the sea, Elliot’s already set up a dating app profile, too!

On Thursday, the 35-year-old shared the sweetest picture on his Instagram Story revealing his Umbrella Academy co-star Ritu Arya was helping him get back in the dating game! In the photo, he and Ritu lay on a bed on set of their Netflix series while looking at a phone, as Elliot explained:

“@rituarya guiding me on my first dating app ever”

Aww!! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Love it! What are besties for, right?!

While Elliot might be getting some tips and tricks from Ritu, it was first reported that he’d joined a high-profile dating app back in September. At the time, Page Six revealed that the Juno alum had been spotted on the invite-only app Raya!

The outlet even got deets on his profile!! Apparently, Page’s profile included pictures of him with his dog and a selfie in a sweater that read “protect trans kids” on the front (potentially like the one above). He also supposedly has the song Don’t Let It Bring You Down by Annie Lennox and Steven Lipson highlighted on his page. Who wouldn’t want to swipe right on all that??

Of course, this is all speculation since Elliot’s never confirmed whether he was on Raya specifically. But it does seem like the perfect place to start considering it’s mainly used by celebrities and influencers — just the kind of people the actor would associate with. Who wouldn’t want their pick from the best of the best, right? Hopefully, it’s also a super fun and inclusive community!

If the Inception star’s IG post wasn’t proof enough that he’s living his best life these days, he also appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last week and opened up about how his life post-transition has “improved drastically.” He shared:

“I think of the times in my life where I was the most uncomfortable, where I was the most unwell, those were the times where I was the most angry. And I was the most unkind to myself or self-righteous or all of those things. It’s improved my life drastically.”

He also said that coming out and becoming the most authentic version of himself has made him a better “person, friend, [and at] relationships.” OK, tease that love life, Elliot!! When Seth wondered how it has been to navigate unkind opinions from others online, Elliot added:

“What I want to focus on right now, and has been so extraordinary, is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel. I feel a way that I really never thought possible for a long, long time. That’s really what I’m focusing on and embracing the most. But of course the moment can be overwhelming.”

You can watch that whole interview (below)!

Elliot is the epitome of #TransJoy these days. We are SO happy for him! Here’s to hoping he finds himself a match when he’s ready!

[Image via Elliot Page/Instagram]