Nick Cannon's Baby Momma Abby De La Rosa Addresses Her Sons Having So Many Half-Siblings

The mother of Nick Cannon‘s twin infant sons is speaking out about her childrens’ half-siblings from other mothers — and she’s not stressing over it at all! Quite the opposite, in fact!

Abby De La Rosa, who shares twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with the TV host after they were born back in June 2021, took to Instagram over the weekend and shared her thoughts about Nick’s prolific parenthood achievements over the last few years!

It all started during a Q&A on the social media site on Sunday, when a fan asked Abby how she feels about Zion and Zillion having step-siblings from other mothers. The fan queried:

“Are u ok with your babies having so many bros & sis from different moma [sic]?”

But the proud mom didn’t hesitate to respond positively to the ask!

Immediately, she shared her excitement in her children having so many family members around them, likening it to her own life growing up:

“Omg, yess!! I grew up with such a STRONG sense of FAMILY. I have 14 uncles and aunts and hella cousins.”

The proud momma continued:

“I’m not looking for anyone to understand or agree with my perspective and I’m not speaking on any other family unit except my own, but for me, my children having so many siblings is so cool to me, it’s a blessing. Children are a blessing in whatever capacity that may be.”

Love that attitude! Definitely a very strong and self-confident response!

Here’s the full response:

Love that!

Nick has recently spoken about some of his coparenting challenges, too. Speaking in a recent interview with Men’s Health, the Wild’n Out star explained that he is engaged with his kids’ activities “more often than the average adult can be.”

He explained:

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be. If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up. … I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week.”

Obviously, that sounds great. And if Abby and the other women involved in this situation are OK with it — and if the kids are getting what they need physically and emotionally from their respective mommas as well as Nick — who’s to judge?!

Definitely unique, but everybody’s different!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

