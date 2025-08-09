Emilie Kiser's Husband Placed Sports Bet Around The Time Of 3-Year-Old Son's Fatal Drowning, Police Report Claims

More details about the death of Emilie Kiser‘s 3-year-old son are coming to light.

As we previously reported, Trigg Kiser died on May 18 after drowning in the backyard pool of the family’s home in Arizona six days before. Brady Kiser was home with the toddler and newborn son Theodore, while Emilie was out with friends when the tragedy happened. Her husband claimed he lost sight of Trigg for only three to five minutes while caring for the baby and later found their eldest child in the pool. But a redacted version of the police report this week revealed some discrepancies in his story.

After Emilie was granted her request to have graphic details of the scene blocked from public access, the Chandler Police Department released the report about the tragedy on Friday. It revealed Trigg was “playing around the unsecured pool and unable to swim.” And the little guy sadly “tripped and fell” into the water:

“It is clear from the video that he did not go into the water intentionally, rather, he tripped and fell in while playing with an inflatable chair.”

It was a terrible accident. So why did the Chandler Police Department suggest child abuse charges against Brady? Remember, police announced last month that they recommended Brady face class 4 felony charge of child abuse following the investigation and submitted the case for further review at the Maricopa Country Attorney’s Office. They gave no reason at the time. However, they explained their reasoning in the report.

For starters, law enforcement found that a few details in his statement did not match the video evidence. While Brady claimed he only lost sight of Trigg for three to five minutes, police said that footage showed the toddler “was in the backyard unsupervised for more than 9 minutes, and in the water for about 7 of those minutes.”

But what was Brady doing around the time of the incident? The report stated that authorities claimed a NBA playoff game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks was on the television when officers arrived at the home following the fatal drowning. Brady insisted during an interview with cops that the game was “not where my focus was, it was on my baby.” However, cell phone records showed he placed a $25 wager on Celtics player Jayson Tatum through the online sports betting company DraftKings around the time of the drowning. Oof.

Brady also told police Trigg didn’t fully know how to swim yet. Police noted the husband said the kid attended lessons and “knows how to kick his feet and swing his arms…but he’s not proficient,” as well as “knows not to go in the water without us.” For her part, Emilie shared that Trigg “didn’t fully know how to swim” but knew “how to swim to us and he knew how to climb the wall, but where he fell in there was no wall.” Heartbreaking. Normally, the parents had a newt of the pool — a “Katchakid,” per the report. However, Emilie said the family was swimming together “the last couple of days, so we didn’t put it back on yet.”

Ultimately, between the discrepancies in the statement and lack of awareness of what Trigg was doing, police decided to recommend the child abuse charges against Brady. The report stated:

“Brady knew the pool net was not on the pool. He knew was in the backyard and didn’t know how to swim. According to video evidence, was in the backyard unsupervised for more than 9 minutes, and in the water for about 7 of those minutes. Brady’s statements do not match what is seen on the video; he did not accurately describe one thing did after he went outside. This leads to the conclusion that Brady was not aware of what was doing and was not watching him. The combination of these factors led to drowning, and a remedy to any of the contributing circumstances could have prevented the outcome.”

However, as you know, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office chose not to pursue any charges despite the recommendation as they felt there was “no likelihood of conviction.”

