Emilie Kiser Says Seeing Photos Of Late Son Trigg Feel Like A 'Punch To The Gut' Now

Emilie Kiser has a new hobby she hopes will help her preserve her memories with her son, Trigg, but it’s also stirring up a lot of tough emotions.

As Perezcious readers know, the influencer’s 3-year-old son died after drowning in the family’s backyard pool earlier this year. Emilie was not home at the time, and her husband Brady had admittedly lost sight of the child while he was caring for their newborn Teddy, now 6 months. The little boy was found unconscious in the water and rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A truly horrific accident.

As Emilie tries to get back to a new normal on social media, she got candid with her followers about how hard this season of life has been without her firstborn. Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, the 26-year-old snapped a photo of scrapbooking material, sharing:

“Started scrapbooking lately with my friends and it’s been fun to do but also really really hard. Printing out photos of the boys and seeing what our family looked like just 5 months ago feels like a punch to the gut.”

Oof. We cannot even imagine how difficult it must be to process this tremendous and truly shocking loss. Things can change so fast. No matter how emotional it is, though, Emilie is determined to keep Trigg’s memory alive, she shared:

“I promised myself when Trigg passed away that I wouldn’t avoid. I wouldn’t avoid photos, videos, rooms, etc. I knew it would only make things worse in the long run and I also never wanted to avoid looking at him or thinking about him. I hope this hobby can make me feel closer to him as I scrapbook his life and all the amazing memories that I cherish.”

What a beautiful way to preserve their family’s memories and to honor her little boy.

We’re sending her so much love as she continues to grieve!

