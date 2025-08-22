TikToker Emilie Kiser Speaks Out On Son's Death -- Says She'll 'Forever Second Guess' Her Actions

Emilie Kiser is getting real about the painful and unimaginable loss of her son.

3-year-old Trigg Kiser passed away on May 18, days after he drowned in the backyard pool at the family’s home in Arizona. At the time of the tragedy, Emilie’s husband Brady Kiser was home watching both the couple’s kids — not just Trigg but also 4-month-old Theodore. At some point, he became “distracted” by the baby, leaving Trigg alone by the uncovered pool. The little boy then “tripped and fell in while playing with an inflatable chair.”

While Brady claimed he only lost sight of Trigg for three to five minutes, it later came out that the footage actually showed the young child “was in the backyard unsupervised for more than 9 minutes, and in the water for about 7 of those minutes.” It’s been determined Brady won’t be charged with child abuse despite police recommendation. But obviously both parents are devastated by thoughts of what they could have done differently…

This has been unimaginably tough on Emilie, who was out with friends having fun during the tragedy. And in the wake of losing her son, she cannot help but “second guess” everything now.

The momma opened up about her son’s death in documents submitted to the Arizona Superior Court for Maricopa County back in May — finally obtained by E! News on Thursday. You may recall that Emilie filed a lawsuit to stop the release of any documents about his death after random people tried to access the records, including the video of the drowning. She didn’t want anything out, including her personal declaration about Trigg’s passing. A court ruled in her favor on that motion she filed, granting her temporary confidentiality. But three months later, that’s over — and it’s coming out. And what she said is gut-wrenching.

Emilie called her son’s death “the most severe and emotional event I have ever experienced.” Oof. She expressed that she and Brady are worried about their “ability to even start to heal,” seemingly due to the intense public interest in his passing. And we can’t blame her for the concern. The public created unfounded theories about the accident online. Then, as we said, random people tried to obtain sensitive information and footage. It must be anxiety-inducing for Emilie as she’s trying to grieve. She continued:

“I was not home when this happened. I will forever second guess that decision, among many others. The tragedy already haunts me.”

The TikToker — who has over 4 million followers on the platform — went on to express that she only wants everyone to remember the “deep and adoring love” of her family after the incident:

“Our love for our children has been shared and expressed worldwide, given my role as a social media personality with many ‘followers’ across a number of social media platforms. Nothing we have shared as part of my profession has depicted or been intended to depict anything but deep and adoring love within our Family. That is how it should stay forever in my mind and the minds of all others.”

Hopefully, with the investigation behind the family, Emilie can mourn this devastating loss in peace now. We continue to send her love and light…

[Image via Emilie Kiser/Instagram]