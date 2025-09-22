Emilie Kiser Returns To TikTok After 3-Year-Old Son Trigg's Tragic Drowning

Emilie Kiser has returned to social media following the sudden passing of her son Trigg, 3.

It’s been four months since the toddler’s drowning, and the 26-year-old social media personality is slowly getting back to work. She took to TikTok this past weekend to share a surprise update with her followers alongside a cleaning video — something she’s known for on the video app.

In parts, Emilie shared:

“Not gonna lie, I’m really nervous right now. I don’t really know if there’s any right way to start this video, but I’m going to do my best… I have missed getting to chat with you guys every day. I really do love this community that we have here, and I hope that in coming back and sharing what I choose to, I can reconnect with you guys and, hopefully, help anyone going through a similar situation. I’m not going to act like things are fine and dandy, and I don’t want it to come off that way with me coming back and making content again. This is really therapeutic for me. I miss talking to you guys, but I don’t know what that’s going to fully look like. I don’t know how much I’m going to be willing to share, especially about my grief journey…. The last thing I want to do is get on the internet, cry and say every single way that I’m feeling because I’m really just trying to process everything as best as I can. If you are going through anything similar, I just want to say that I love you, I’m here for you and I understand how hard it is.”

Watch the full video (below):

While her husband Brady Kiser claimed he only lost sight of Trigg for three to five minutes the day of the incident, it later came out that the young child “was in the backyard unsupervised for more than 9 minutes, and in the water for about 7 of those minutes.” As many know, Brady won’t be charged with child abuse despite police recommendation.

Support flooded the comments, but many noticed Emilie appeared to only wash her clothes and their young son Teddy‘s laundry, speculating Brady may not be staying at the house. The influencer did appear to be wearing a gold wedding band.

Emile vowed to be more private on social media moving forward, so we’ll wait for her next update. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? SOUND OFF in the comments.

