Taylor Swift Gave Emily Blunt's 10-Year-Old Daughter The PERFECT Compliment!

Emily Blunt is forever enchanted by Taylor Swift for this absolutely amazing reason!

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show Monday, the actress revealed that both she and her 10-year-old daughter Hazel Krasinski are massive Swifties! A big reason for that? Emily explained when they met Taylor, the pop star gave her eldest kid the sweetest compliment ever — and one that she’ll never forget:

“She’s the nicest. She was so nice to my kids. My oldest kid has just cut all of her hair off, this very short haircut that she was very self-conscious about. And Taylor Swift, goes like, ‘God, look at you, you’re just this ‘60s Beatnik cool kid. I love your style.’”

Aww!! Of course, the kind remark touched Hazel! Emily said she even almost passed out from the encounter:

“I thought my child was going to faint. It was the best thing anyone has done for my child. She’s very cool.”

It sounds like The Devil Wears Prada star will always be grateful to Taylor for the special moment! Watch Emily talk about the interaction between Hazel and TayTay (below):

