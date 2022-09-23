Emily Ratajkowski Blasted By Critics For Sharing Nude Pics In The Bathtub With Her 1-Year-Old Son -- Really, People??

Emily Ratajkowski is getting called out for posting a photos of herself nude with her baby boy.

On Friday, the 31-year-old model took to Instagram to share some new pics of herself in the bathtub with her 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with alleged cheater ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. In the snapshots, Emily used just her arms to cover her chest while she drew a white neon heart over her baby boy’s butt for modesty. She also simply captioned the pics “loml” – the acronym for “love of my life.” You can check out the carousel for yourself (below):

A sweet mother-son moment, right? Well, not everyone on the ‘gram saw it that way. Many social media users hopped in the comments section to slam Emily for sharing these photos on IG, with some arguing that these should have either not been posted online or never happened in the first place. See the reactions from critics (below):

“I would’t post a naked baby pic. Just post yourself, adult and stunning enough to get lots of likes ;-)” “Why on earth taking pictures with your naked son… What do you do just for “likes” and attention…” “This is not okay. I don’t care how pretty you are” “It will be weird when your son sees these pics when he grows up” “That’ll have him in therapy for years to come!!” “Putting a photo of your naked toddler son in a tub on the internet for all kinds of weirdos to see… smh” “How on earth does she manage to sexualise bathing with you child. Or better yet why do we have to see it!?” “Huh why are u naked with your son? Really weird” “It‘s not ok to post a picture of a naked baby on social media…” “This is so weird . Ok if u wanna take a shower with ur son cute but to pose naked with him and post it . So so weird”

Seriously, people?

Those worried about the pics of her son being online, we get it, there are creeps out there, we understand wanting to be more careful these days — though that’s a decision every parent needs to make for themselves. And should be allowed to without shaming. It’s like negotiating with terrorists — you have to decide if you’re going to let potential weirdos ruin your beautiful memory.

However, the folks saying it’s weird that she’s nude with her baby?! Seriously?! Wait until these guys find out how kids that age get fed…

Other IG users praised and defended the My Body author in the comments, including Queer Eye’s Tan France who said “love this so much.” Meanwhile, models Elsa Hosk and Irina Shayk simply commented with some heart emojis. See more responses (below):

“there is absolutely NOTHING wrong with these pictures it’s a mother and her son bathing together. Leave them alone” “Beautiful moments captured. Human body is powerful. I see some people sexualizing Emily – and those people are sick in the head. This is her in a position of nurturing mother, playing with her baby. Nothing sexual here. People who think otherwise, should get therapy.” “Can everyone stop hating this is a beautiful mother and son relationship”

What is your take on this matter, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments below.

