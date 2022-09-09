Official Goodbye! Emily Ratajkowski Finally Files For Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Emily Ratajkowski is finally making her much-rumored breakup with Sebastian Bear-McClard official!

According to Us Weekly, the 31-year-old model filed for divorce from her husband of four years on Thursday. Good for her! This legal move does not come as a surprise since rumors that she was getting ready to end her marriage have been circulating for months now. Speculation first sparked in June when Emily was seen in New York City without her wedding ring. A month later, reports confirmed that she had ended things with Sebastian due to his “serial” cheating ways. A source even suggested to Us that things didn’t end amicably between them to the point where they’re not even on speaking terms right now:

“She isn’t speaking to him because of his [alleged] infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year. She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life. They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny.”

Although Sebastian has not talked about their split, Emily has not been shy about throwing a ton of shade at the Uncut Gems producer on social media! In fact, the My Body author seemingly referenced her estranged hubby on TikTok when she lip-synched a creator’s sound of “when he thinks he’s a 10 because he pulled you but you like ugly men.” DAMN!

Emily did not directly mention who she was talking about in the video, instead writing “for legal reasons this is a joke” in the comments. Ha! But honestly, there’s no question this was a direct callout of her estranged baby daddy!

Beyond tackling her breakup with some humor, the momma has also been getting super reflective when it comes to relationships and sexism on the platform. Just days ago, Emily stitched a video of Belgian psychotherapist Esther Perel speaking at a panel about female sexuality to lament:

“This is so true and it’s because women have internalized the male gaze so much that when we’re having sex, we’re thinking about how hot or not we are. … It’s kind of crazy that women have to, we’re so used to sexualizing, seeing women sexualized and sexualizing ourselves that we’re thinking about being sexualized during sex, for lack of a better way of putting it.”

Another dig at Sebastian and their sex life? It kinda sounds like it!

We love this vulnerability (and obvi the shade) from EmRata during her newly single era! Reactions to the divorce filing, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

