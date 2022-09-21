Emily Ratajkowski Weighs In On Adam Levine Amid Her Own Divorce & Cheating Scandal!

Adam Levine has the whole world talking — including Hollywood’s finest!

Amid his cheating scandal, several stars are reacting to the drama after a slew of women have come forward to accuse him of sending them flirty messages (with one claiming they had a full-blown affair) during his marriage to Behati Prinsloo!

On Tuesday, Emily Ratajkowski — who is in the middle of her own divorce after her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard allegedly cheated on her — had some THOUGHTS on this ongoing scandal, including bashing those who have been blaming the women coming forward for getting into a relationship with a married man.

Without naming the Maroon 5 star directly, Emily said in a TikTok video:

“I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age.”

For reference, Sumner Stroh, who was the first to come forward with affair allegations, would have been about 21 when she (allegedly) linked up with Adam, then in his early 40s. She also claims she was “new to LA” and “naive” before her career took off. Definitely an unfortunate power dynamic! Addressing this, Emrata continued:

“The power dynamic is so skewed, it’s ridiculous. It’s predatory. It’s manipulative. I can’t imagine — I do not agree. Also, if you’re the one in a relationship, you are the one who’s obligated to be loyal. So, the whole other woman — they’re to blame, that’s bad. It’s literally designed to keep women apart.”

And protect the men? See her take (below):

Valid point! The Gone Girl actress couldn’t help herself from discussing the topic further and followed up with a second video on the matter, adding:

“I think a huge problem in our culture right now is that we just say, ‘Oh, men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re horrible.’ We don’t hold them accountable and then we blame other women.”

The 31-year-old concluded:

“We ask women to adjust their behavior instead of just saying men need to change their behavior. It’s sexism. It’s classic misogyny.”

@emrata #stitch with @sarasadmomfoster maybe we just hold men accountable instead of just accepting them as terrible, asking them to do 0 work, and then blaming other women? ok gn. ♬ original sound – Emrata

She’s apparently talking from experience, too! In July, Page Six revealed Emily and Sebastian were splitting after four years of marriage, following the birth of their first son together, Sylvester, in March. Oof. A source close to the star said at the time he’d been cheating the whole time:

“Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

Ugh. No wonder she hates all this Adam drama! Innerestingly, not everyone has the same opinion on who’s to blame. Actress Sara Foster also took to TikTok to hash out her feelings — and she had a bone to pick with Sumner, saying:

“Cheating is so gross […] This woman who chose to make a viral TikTok video […] putting it out there for the world to see for a pregnant woman to see when she could have just messaged her privately […] We don’t feel sorry for you. You knew this man was married and you participated.”

A very different take!!

The world remains divided — except on one thing: if the rumors are true, Adam really f**ked up! And we feel bad for his wife!!

After the scandal made headlines, the musician took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to clear the air, writing in part:

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He added:

“I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

But his statement didn’t exactly come across as “full responsibility” as it denied any actual cheating. And it’s done nothing to quell this PR nightmare either! Not only have women continued to call him out for his inappropriate behavior, one star thinks his apology was downright rude! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause — who was married to This Is Us alum Justin Hartley before he abruptly called off their relationship in 2019 — said via Twitter:

“When apologizing for cheating publicly, I hate the we will get through it together part from a man. Don’t speak for her. You’ve done enough.”

Ha!

When apologizing for cheating publicly I hate the -we will get through it together part from a man. Don’t speak for her. You’ve done enough — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) September 20, 2022

She’s not wrong…

We’ll never know how Behati truly feels about this until she speaks. While everyone can agree Adam was dirtbag here (assuming the accusations are true), it’s clear folks following along with the drama are torn on how to feel about Sumner! What side of the debate are YOU on, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

