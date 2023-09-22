RHOC's Emily Simpson Shows Off 40-LB Weight Loss -- But How Much Was Ozempic & Liposuction??

Emily Simpson is showing off her new physique!

On Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared a video montage showcasing her impressive 40 POUND weight loss! In the caption, she opened up about how she finally reached her goals five years after setting out on her health journey:

“Around age 42 I gained 40 pounds and it wasn’t until now (age 47) that I was able to finally get it off and feel like my old self again… Just to be clear though… I rocked a bathing suit on TV for 5 years and never felt ugly or not confident in myself or my body. Not once.”

That’s a really important point we’re glad she’s making! All too often folks who lose weight can, if only inadvertently, imply the “before” should be considered less than beautiful. We’re glad she isn’t doing that! This is all about feeling her healthiest self! And she does…

She went on to say she’s feeling the best she’s ever felt — and her work is far from over:

“I am the strongest (mentally and physically) right now … at age 47 …and I will continue to improve myself daily. My only competition is Me Thank you for following this journey with me and for those of you who are always kind and comment positive things … I appreciate you! For the haters out there.. I love you too! You motivate me daily to lift harder and eat better “

The Bravo star finished up her post by thanking her trainer Paulina Hefferan for her motivation, as well:

“Thank you @paulinastein for texting me at 6am every morning and confirming that my ass would be at the gym by 7 “

Ch-ch-check out her workout montage (below):

Looking AH-Mazing!

But her progress is not without its controversy!

Back in December, the lawyer admitted to using diabetes medication Ozempic to jumpstart her weight loss — but only used it for a month. Much like Amy Schumer, she said the drug made her feel pretty awful! She also was completely transparent about how she got liposuction in her arms to help her journey. The RHOC star has since been outspoken about how she wishes people would give her more credit for her weight loss and fitness.

To be completely fair, she’s not getting muscle gains like that from lipo or Ozempic. It’s clear she’s put in some hours since last year! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

