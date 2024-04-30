Irina Shayk Is WAY Single -- Check Out This Lingerie Thirst Trap!

Irina Shayk is on the hunt for her next man… And she ain’t afraid to show some skin to get him!

On Monday, the Russian model took to Instagram to share a carousel of sexy pics… starting from her UNBELIEVABLE passport photo, but peaking with her HAWT lingerie selfies!

Related: OMG! Travis Kelce’s Junk Slipped Out Of His Shorts During A Podcast! Look!

In the third pic, the mom of one, who shares 6-year-old Lea De Seine with ex Bradley Cooper, posed in sultry black lingerie as she took a mirror selfie of her behind. See (below):

Hawt momma!

In the fifth pic in the carousel, she offered a look at her cleavage in a low-cut red bra and matching red lips. See (below):

She’s on fire!

See her full post (below):

This all comes after an insider told Page Six last week:

“Irina is looking in Europe and in the USA. She is shopping, but her dating pool is a tiny group of people. She needs famous, good looking and money. How many of those are there? Five, 10?’”

Shadyyy! And we guess that means she and Tom Brady are officially over! Supposedly, she may even have her eyes set on another Tom… Tom Cruise! Because he’s a triple threat: rich, famous, and handsome! Ha!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via Irina Shayk/Instagram]