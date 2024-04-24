Billie Eilish Opens Up About Pleasuring Herself In Front Of A Mirror & Her Steamy Bedroom Activities With Women!

Billie Eilish has bangin’ on the brain.

The 22-year-old sat down with Rolling Stone for an interview published on Wednesday, and didn’t hold back in the NSFW department. While talking about what she likes to do to decompress after a long day, the Bad Guy singer didn’t hesitate to reveal her go-to is… sex. And she ain’t ashamed to talk about it!! She shared:

“I basically talk about sex any time I possibly can. That’s literally my favorite topic. My experience as a woman has been that it’s seen in such a weird way. People are so uncomfortable talking about it, and weirded out when women are very comfortable in their sexuality and communicative in it.”

She continued:

“I think it’s such a frowned-upon thing to talk about, and I think that should change. You asked me what I do to decompress? That s**t can really, really save you sometimes, just saying. Can’t recommend it more, to be real.”

Okayyy, Billie! And don’t worry — no partner, no problem! The Happier Than Ever songstress continued:

“TMI, but self-pleasure is an enormous, enormous part of my life, and a huge, huge help for me. People should be jerking it, man. I can’t stress it enough, as somebody with extreme body issues and dysmorphia that I’ve had my entire life.”

Okay!! As for where she likes to do it, Billie revealed her preferred spot is right in front of a mirror! She dished:

“Partly because it’s hot, but it also makes me have such a raw, deep connection to myself and my body, and have a love for my body that I have not really ever had.”

And for someone who’s struggled with body dysmorphia, that’s huge. She explained:

“I got to say, looking at yourself in the mirror and thinking ‘I look really good right now’ is so helpful. You can manufacture the situation you’re in to make sure you look good. You can make the light super dim, you can be in a specific outfit or in a specific position that’s more flattering. I have learned that looking at myself and watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself, and feeling empowered and comfortable.”

Good for her! We should all be our own number one fans! With AND without clothes! She further joked that “I should have a Ph.D. in masturbation,” too. Ha!!

As far as her sexuality and who she likes to cuddle up next to when she does have the option, the Wish You Were Gay singer shared she’s been going to pound town with women! You might’ve heard snippets from her unreleased song Lunch from her upcoming album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which she danced to at Coachella. But did you really listen to the lyrics? She sings:

“I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough / I could buy you so much stuff / It’s a craving, not a crush”

OMG! Risqué!!! And for Billie, necessary for her growth! She told the outlet:

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real. I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina.”

Wow, Billie! Good for her for allowing herself to really come into her sexuality! No pun intended! As she explained to the mag, she never thought she’d talk about her sexuality before like this — but she certainly has no shame in her game now! And yet, that didn’t make the initial conversations any less difficult:

“I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up.”

Last yeah, Billie revealed in an interview with Variety that she’s “attracted” to women. Shortly after, she accused the outlet of outing her after doubling down in a red carpet interview. And now, she says that sexuality is just something she feels the whole world should care about as much:

“Who f**king cares? The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it. Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place. Dude, I’ve known people that don’t know their sexuality, or feel comfortable with it, until they’re in their forties, fifties, sixties. It takes a while to find yourself, and I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are.”

Well, she seems as confident as ever now! See her full Rolling Stone cover (below):

