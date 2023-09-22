Sharon Osbourne Says She Got 'Too Skinny' After Using Ozempic: 'It's Just Time To Stop'

Sharon Osbourne claims she is now “too skinny” after having used the weight loss drug Ozempic to drop more than 30 pounds.

Along with the rest of her famous family, the former Talk show host went on Piers Morgan‘s primetime talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored this week to discuss her life, the entertainment world, and much more.

During the conversation alongside husband Ozzy Osbourne, daughter Kelly Osbourne, and son Jack Osbourne, Sharon revealed to Piers that she’s lost too much weight on the drug. With a reference to how much weight she’s lost from her face, the longtime TV personality lamented:

“It’s just time to stop. I didn’t actually want to go this thin but it just happened.”

Saying she is now “too skinny,” Sharon explained that her lowest weight ever after the weight loss med use has been below 100 pounds, while her heaviest years ago was up over 230 pounds. She added:

“I want to maintain at about 105 because I’m too skinny, but I’m trying to have a healthy balance.”

And she concluded:

“I’ll probably put it all on again soon!”

Guess she’s gone too far, then? You can see more from Sharon and the fam’s talk show experience (below):

