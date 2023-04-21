Influencer Reveals She Killed 2 Cats -- And Unapologetically Tells Fans To 'Chill' Amid Controversy!

Emma Claiir has come under fire after recounting a cruel instance of animal abuse from her childhood — which she’s being real “sorry not sorry” about.

The Australian influencer went on a strange rant during a recent episode of her Simply Chaotic podcast, in which she told the story of how her childhood cat died after she severely mishandled it:

“I killed my cat. I didn’t mean to. I was young, I was a child, and I was, like, swinging my cat around, like, I was just thinking it was a stuffed toy, and I accidentally let go of it. It died from the fright.”

What?? How completely awful for that scared little thing. How did her parents not teach her to handle a poor defenseless animal? She continued:

“My sister did not speak to me for months — months — and my mom was f**king fuming at me.”

Uhhh, yeah, deservedly so!

Then, to incriminate herself further, the 28-year-old detailed ANOTHER horrific instance of cat abuse while anxiously smiling and chuckling:

“If you really want to, like, know more about me, I also killed my best friend’s cat.”

She didn’t go much into detail, but WTF?? Once is — at best — a horrible mistake you learn from. Twice is definitely seeming like a pattern! It absolutely blows our minds that she would speak so lightheartedly about such gruesome memories. Watch the full clip (below):

Following the shocking confession, fans rightfully pushed back against the influencer, who is the mother of a young son, leading her to address the situation on Instagram in the most dismissive way possible:

“To the people offended by my story in today’s Simply Chaotic episode that I just shared … It happened 21 years ago. I was a small child … Accidents happen and you all need to chill. I hope that you are not the same person you were at nine years old (I could have been even younger you know hahah) and I can confirm that after that accident I have been the mother moth to multiple cats including my baby Fred. It’s a bit of light humour in a get to know us episode and If you can’t handle that then Simply Chaotic ain’t for you. So byeeeee.”

Right. We’re just a bunch of snowflakes who are too easily offended by… the killing of pets…

She added:

“Simply Chaotic is a space for all the hot messes out there to just be themselves and not worry about getting judged. Again sorry not sorry for an accident that happened over 20 years ago and sorry not sorry for having a giggle about it because I think still 20 years on I’m in shock by it.”

WTF did we just read?! Where’s the empathy? Where’s the remorse??

It didn’t take long for famously cruelty-free vegan brand MCoBeauty, which the social media star previously worked with, to condemn her actions and DROP her as a partner! They wrote in a statement of their own Wednesday:

“It has come to our attention that Emma Claiir recently relayed a story on her podcast discussing an incident of animal cruelty from her childhood. We were dismayed by this story, and will no longer be working with Emma in future. Here at MCoBeauty, we take instances like this extremely seriously and do not condone animal cruelty of any kind. Thank you to all of those who have taken the time to bring this situation to our attention.”

And it seems like for Emma, losing a brand deal, rather than listening to her followers or doing a bit of self-reflection, is what it took for her to show “remorse”. Following MCoBeauty’s announcement, she returned to IG to follow up:

“Hello friends, I would like to jump on here and firstly apologise for the story mentioned in episode one of Simply Chaotic. I am well aware that the story was not light humour and in fact very serious. It was not intended to come across the way that it did as it was simply just a story from the past about an accident that was made as a little kid but I can see how it has come across like that. I have taken time to think about my actions and want to confirm that I do have empathy about the situation and it’s not something I am proud of as it really hurt myself and my family 21 years ago.”

It wasn’t supposed to come across as “a bit of light humour” or “having a giggle”? Geez, how could anyone have made such a mistake? She continued:

“I am a loving person to all things living and have since been the most amazing cat mum to multiple cats and dogs. I am now also a loving mum to a little boy and have definitely grown up from that little nine-year-old kid. Again I deeply apologise for those effected by an accident that happened in the past and I hope we can leave it there.”

Absolutely wild. Truly one of the creepiest, most lacking in self-awareness stories we’ve ever heard! And sorry not sorry — but we can’t help but feel she’s only showing remorse now because she had to face the heat.

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

