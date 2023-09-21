Emma Roberts Apologized For Her American Horror Story Transphobia!

We guess there’s hope for Emma Roberts?

If you didn’t see, her American Horror Story: 1984 co-star Angelica Ross accused Emma on Tuesday of transphobia on set back in 2018. In an Instagram Live the trans actress described two incidents in which the Nancy Drew star made a joke about her gender, both in front of others.

Emma seems to have taken accountability for the line-crossing mean girl behavior as Angelica tweeted on Wednesday that she had called to personally apologize. She wrote:

“Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally.”

Is it better or worse that she apologized directly, instead of making it a public declaration? We land on the side of better, in the sense that she wasn’t simply trying to make herself look better with a PR-approved move. This was a personal phone call admitting guilt, and it couldn’t have been easy to do. It’s a first step. (Though we’re sure a lot of folks in the trans community would appreciate a public apology to them as well.)

Angelica did note that more steps should follow, continuing:

“I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform.”

Way to keep the heat on, girl! We’re glad Emma apologized, but now it’s on her to do the work and be better, right? What do YOU think??

