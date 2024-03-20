Kim Kardashian KISSES Emma Roberts In INTENSE Trailer For New AHS: Delicate Eps! Watch!

We’ve been praying to the American Horror Story gods for months now, and they just delivered! Kim Kardashian made her highly anticipated debut in the franchise with part one of Season 12 that aired beginning last September. And now, part two of AHS: Delicate is upon us!!

On Wednesday morning, FX released the first look at AHS: Delicate is WILD! Kim (who plays publicist Siobhan Corbyn in the two-part season) can be seen acting alongside AHS mainstay Emma Roberts (who plays actress Anna Victoria Alcott). But this time it’s more than just bounce a few lines back and forth… They SMOOCH!!!

At one point in the trailer, Kim asks Emma what she’d give up to live the life of her dreams. The 33-year-old actress breathlessly replies:

“Anything.”

And then Kim leans in slowly and they lock lips! The duo packs on a steamy split-second of PDA and both actresses bring their lips together before the camera cuts away! HAWT!!!

Later in the trailer, the Scream Queens alum appears to find out more about the KUWTK vet’s unsettling arc this season. In one epic moment, a shocked Emma looks at Kim and levies this line:

“You’re a monster.”

With a sinister smile, the Kardashians star fires back:

“Oh, no, babe. I’m so much worse.”

Damn!!

Ch-ch-check out the full trailer (below):

Wow! Sexy AF!! We’ll just pick our jaws up off the floor now… LOLz! And as we do that, we want to know: what’d ya think?? Love it or leave it?! Sound OFF with all your trailer takes down in the comments (below)!

