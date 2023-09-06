Kim Kardashian ACTS In The First Trailer For American Horror Story: Delicate! WATCH!

It’s heeeeeerrrrre…

Or should we say, Kim Kardashian is! The reality star has a rare acting role, not playing herself, in the new American Horror Story series, subtitled Delicate.

The decision to cast her has been a controversial one, with many fans upset that she isn’t a “real” actor. Well, in the first trailer, you can get a look for yourself as she joins Emma Roberts onscreen for a story all about the anxieties around pregnancy! Something she probably knows a thing or two about!

Ch-ch-check out the first trailer (below)!

