Kim Kardashian Won't Be A Real Lawyer -- But She's Going To Play One On TV!

Kim Kardashian has a new project in the works. And she’ll be calling on her fast-improving acting chops to do it!

According to Deadline in a surprising Monday morning report, the SKIMS mogul is once again teaming up with American Horror Story executive producer Ryan Murphy on a brand-new project. In this gig, per the outlet, Kim will be playing the role of the most successful divorce lawyer in El Lay — one who just so happens to lead an all-female law firm.

Drama ensues, with the trade claiming the show will be a high-end, glossy, and sexy adult procedural. That honestly sounds fun AF!! The show landed at Hulu, per the report, so Kim no doubt has a bit of familiarity there. Of course, her family’s iconic The Kardashians just finished their fourth season on the streaming giant.

As for this legal drama, Kim’s deal is still being negotiated, per Deadline. But she’s apparently far enough along they felt comfortable confirming this as her new on-screen role. It’s a biggie, too. This show marks Murphy’s first time working with Disney after signing his own recent deal with them. And with 20th Television producing the series under the umbrella of Disney TV Studios, the stakes are going to be super-high!

Here’s hoping Kim’s acting feel can come through!! She’s got the background in legal training and the study of the law, even if she’s not actually a lawyer (yet). Perhaps the SKKN By Kim tycoon can channel some of her familiarity into the role and make streaming magic! But it sounds a lot more dramatic than the campy AHS, so the acting may need to be more intense.

BTW, you might have read about the premise of this new series and said to yourself, “wait a minute, a high-powered female divorce attorney in LA. Where have I heard that before?” And if you thought about a single IRL name, you’re right on track!! According to TMZ, Kim’s role is indeed based on so-called “Disso Queen” Laura Wasser. Just like Laura Dern‘s character in Marriage Story!

Of course, Wasser is the El Lay divorce attorney for the stars. When an A-lister wants to split from a spouse, she’s nearly always the one who receives the first call. Heck, she even handled Kim’s divorce!! As that outlet notes, Wasser has repped Kim (in her infamous and ugly split from Kanye West) as well as other stars like Angelina Jolie, Kris Jenner, Ariana Grande, Kevin Costner, Britney Spears, Ryan Reynolds, Heidi Klum, and many more. Not a bad list of clients!

No word yet on how many episodes Hulu has committed to here. And with Kim still in negotiations, filming is obviously still a ways off. But still, following her role as Siobhan Walsh on Murphy’s AHS: Delicate, it’s clear Kim is dead-set on expanding her list of acting credits! Sounds like momager Kris had better move over — Kim is increasingly focused away from unscripted fare and towards more scripted stuff and prestige productions! And if she can’t be a lawyer in real life, it seems simpler just to play on one TV. Ya know?!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? What do U make of Kim’s career shift here?! Sound OFF with your takes down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube]