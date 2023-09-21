Mischa Barton Looks Back At The O.C. 20 Years Later -- Life After The Show 'Has Come Full Circle'

Mischa Barton is reuniting with her The O.C. fam — and looking at how much her life has changed 20 years later!

During an interview with E! News this week, the 37-year-old actress told the outlet she recently reconnected with her former cast mates from the teen drama — Melinda Clarke, Tate Donovan, and Willa Holland. It’s been TWO DECADES since the hit FOX show premiered, and she said a lot has changed in her life since then:

“It was really fun reconnecting with them recently and getting to talk to them again. It feels like a lot of stuff to do with that has come full circle as it should after 20 years of your life. I mean, these things are supposed to.”

While touching on the upcoming book Welcome to The O.C.: The Oral History written by show creator Josh Schwartz and producer Stephanie Savage, the Marissa Cooper portrayer also went on to reference how much “healing and changing” has been going on since the show’s premiere:

“It’s been interesting discussing it again and with the book coming out hearing what Josh and Stephanie had to say about it, and yeah, seeing them all on the picket lines. It’s been a long time, and I think there’s been a lot of healing and changing going on. So, yeah, it’s all positive. It’s all been positive, which is a good thing. And yeah, can’t wait to see them.”

That’s so wonderful to hear!

It seems like things have taken a turn since 2021, when she told the outlet there was some “sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really s**tty.” We guess whatever happened must’ve been worked through behind the scenes!

