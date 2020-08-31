Emma Roberts CONFIRMS Pregnancy & Baby’s Gender In New Photos With BF Garrett Hedlund!

Emma Roberts is finally ready to talk about her biggest development of 2020: her pregnancy!

The Scream Queens actress has been radio silent as reports came out amid the coronavirus pandemic that she and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child together… until now! Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she confirmed what we’ve all known by sharing three beautiful photos starring her baby bump!

Related: Emma Roberts’ Mom Says She’s “Very Excited” About Daughter’s Pregnancy News!

Dressed in an off-shoulder maxi, Emma looked radiant while cradling her belly in each of the new shots, two of which also featured her BF of nearly a year-and-a-half. But it was in the caption of her post that she hinted at their baby’s gender:

“Me…and my two favorite guys ????????”

Yep, they’re having a boy!! Ch-ch-check out the 29-year-old’s big reveal (below)!

So adorbz!!

As we previously reported late last month, both actors were said to already “know the sex of the baby,” but were “keeping it private for now.” At that time, an Us Weekly source only elaborated:

“They haven’t picked out any names yet.”

And speaking about the unplanned pregnancy, it came as welcome news to Emma and Garrett, as well as all their loved ones:

“[They are feeling] surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so are their families.”

It doesn’t get much better than that, right??

Related: Scott Disick Accidentally Confirms Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Together!

The couple, who were said to have started dating in March 2019, has come a long way! Roberts had just peaced out of her relationship with American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters, her then-fiancé before being spotted with Hedlund. Even then, it seemed no one took their “hooking up” seriously, with one People source insisting in April 2019, AKA a month later, it was just a rebound:

“Emma is newly single and neither she nor Garrett are in the right headspace to be in a serious relationship. They’re just having fun hanging out and hooking up.”

Rebound or not, we’re happy to see these two going strong and making a family together! Plus, we can’t wait for more baby updates, like when the actress is due!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Are Emma and Garrett going to be great parents or what? Think her ex Evan is feeling the sting? Sound off on it all in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Instar]