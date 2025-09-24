Emma Watson Finally Breaks Silence On Driving Ban!

Emma Watson is FINALLY opening up about her driving ban!

Two months ago, news broke that the Harry Potter star would need to dust up on her broom riding skills, because she had her license revoked in England for SIX MONTHS! The legal order happened after she was caught speeding, going 38 mph in a 30 mph zone. On its own, it doesn’t necessarily seem worthy of yanking someone’s license over — but she apparently had NINE preexisting points on her record. So it was the last straw! And she’s finally opening up about it!

The Circle star appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the On Purpose podcast with Jay Shetty, where she dished deets on her current mode of transportation:

“I recently started riding a bicycle. Yes, I started riding a bicycle before my driving ban, but now it’s particularly fortuitous that I also ride a bicycle for that reason.”

LOLz!

Jay joked that the situation quickly became “mainstream news” — much to Emma’s horror:

“I was getting phone calls. Like, it’s on the BBC, it was on international, worldwide news! I was like, ‘My shame…’ It is everywhere.”

Well, that’s what happens when you don’t abide by the rules and you’re a super-famous actress!

The 35-year-old went on to note that she received “so many messages” from people telling her it “happened to me too,” and that they “feel” her, expressing:

“This is awful, it sucks.”

But in some ways, being forbidden from driving is something she’s already used to as a performer. Emma explained:

“When you work on movies — I don’t know if people know this — they literally will not insure you to drive yourself to work. I’ve asked so many times. You have to be driven. It’s not a choice. Especially because they need you there down to the minute, basically, depending on what they have going on.”

She continued:

“So I went from basically only driving myself on weekends or during holiday to when I became a student, driving myself all the time. I did not have the experience or skills, clearly, which I now will and do.”

Well, let’s hope this was the wake-up call she needed! Hear more from her chat (below):

