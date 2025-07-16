Got A Tip?

Emma Watson Just Got BANNED From Driving!!!

Break out the flying broomstick, because this wizard just lost her driving privileges!

The Harry Potter alum has reportedly been ordered to stay off the road for the next six months after getting busted for speeding. The incident went down last summer when she was caught going 38 mph in a 30 mph zone in Oxford, England. On its own, that doesn’t sound too worthy of a driving suspension. But BBC reported she already had NINE points on her driving record prior to the speeding incident — meaning nine other incidents! It’s not clear what they all are, but the speeding event clearly took her over a legal threshold.

The ban was ordered on Wednesday during a High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court, which she reportedly did not attend. The 35-year-old was also ordered to pay a £1,044 ($1,396) fine.

Well, maybe this is what she needs! Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate/HBO Max & MEGA/WENN]

Jul 16, 2025 11:30am PDT

