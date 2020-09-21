Emmys 2020: All The Highlights — From Zendaya’s BIG Win To A Schitt’s Sweep!

Life may be far from normal right now, but the Emmys pressed on!

For the first time in its 72-year history, the awards show held a virtual ceremony on Sunday night, as stars like Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and more tuned in across the country… and Canada!

Of course, the evening was filled with plenty of surprises and even a fire extinguisher. After all, what’s awards season if there isn’t a little fire to put out??

Ch-ch-check out all the HIGHlights (below)!

An Audience Of None

An awards show? During a pandemic??

That was the question on Jimmy Kimmel‘s mind as he opened the Emmys on Sunday night, which began with laughter and cheers from stars in the audience. Or so it seemed. But it wasn’t long before the late night TV host revealed he was alone in an empty Staples Center, with only cardboard cutouts of the nominees — and a quick appearance from Jason Bateman — keeping him company.

A Schitt’s SWEEP!

Schitt’s Creek absolutely swept the comedy portion of the ceremony, receiving seven Emmys, including acting wins for Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy! With the cast and crew gathered in Toronto, watch their shocked reactions (below), but stay for their amazing speeches:

Skip The Rest Of The Year

Reese and Kerry celebrated the special evening with a socially-distanced viewing party held on Witherspoon’s lawn! While the actresses downed champagne with their friends, it turned out they weren’t just celebrating Washington’s big win, but the end of the year! The ladies held a countdown to 2021 because just like us, they’re “ready for this year to be over.”

The Friends Reunion

We love a Friends bit (helloooo, still waiting on that reunion HBO Max), and the internet was all smiles as Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow graced the screens! Of course, this was all after The Morning Show star got into character as a firefighter to help Kimmel out…

Zendaya’s BIG Win

No one was more excited for an Emmy win than Zendaya’s family!! Well, maybe they came second to the Euphoria star, who scored her first statuette for her role on the HBO series AND broke the record for the youngest star to win “Lead Actress in a Drama Series.”

H.E.R.’s In Memoriam

This year, H.E.R. performed during the “In Memoriam” segment of the ceremony, which paid tribute to the many stars who lost their lives too soon, including Chadwick Boseman, Regis Philbin, Naya Rivera, Fred Willard, and more. Playing both the piano and electric guitar, H.E.R. sang her heart out covering Prince‘s Nothing Compares 2 U for an emotional tribute.

What was your fave part of the ceremony?! SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

