Daughter Of Teacher Killed In School Shooting Shares Devastating Tribute: 'My Heart Will Forever Be Broken'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The daughter of the 4th grade teacher who was killed in the Texas school shooting is describing her mother as nothing short of a “hero.”

As we reported, Eva Mireles was one of the 21 victims whose lives were lost in the tragic mass shooting this week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. In the days since, dozens of friends and family members have taken to social media to pay tribute to the beloved educator, who worked in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District for 17 years — but no post was more gut-wrenching than the one written by the daughter Eva left behind, Adalynn.

In a note shared on her social pages, Adalynn said she’s still in disbelief and never imagined writing a goodbye to her mom, who reportedly used her body to shield students from the gunman’s bullets. Reminiscing about the moments they shared together, Adalynn said she and Eva were best friends who loved quoting TikToks, sang karaoke, talked on the phone every day after work, and fought over the silliest things before laughing it off.

Read Adalynn’s heartbreaking letter in full (below):

“To the half that makes me whole,

Mom, I have no words to describe how I feel right now, tomorrow, and for the rest of my life. I never thought that I would be here writing this type of post for you. Mom, you are a hero. I keep telling myself that this isn’t real. I just want to hear your voice. I want to hear you talking to our dogs with that silly voice you make so high that wakes everyone up in the morning. I want to hear you say, ‘Nanis wake up already man’ because I keep snoozing my alarm. I want to hug you one last time and I want to feel the calluses on your hands because you were not only a teacher during the day, but the most hardworking cross fitter in the afternoon.

I want to be able to get out of work and expect your call at 4:30 everyday because that’s the first thing you would do as soon as you got out. I want to see you sitting on the couch you claimed was only yours sitting with our dogs. I want to send you tik toks and say them over and over until dad gets tired of us. I want to annoy you and wake you up from naps just so you can check on my chicken and make sure I didn’t under cook it. I want to sing karaoke with you and hear you sing ‘shine bright like a diamond!’ in your loudest voice. I want to fight with you for the stupidest things and then laugh with you after.

I want everything back. I want you to come back to me mom. I miss you more than words can explain. My beautiful mom, thank you for the funniest memories. Thank you for being my best friend. Thank you for being the best mom anyone could ask for. You are so known by many now and I’m so happy that people know your name and that beautiful face of yours and they know what a hero looks like.

I don’t know how to do this life without you, but I will take care of dad. I will take care of our dogs and I will forever say your name so you are always remembered, Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary who selflessly jumped in front of her students to save their lives.

My heart will forever be broken. My best friend, my twin was taken from me. Thank you for loving me in the best ways and for raising me to become so strong. Everyone who knows you knows how outgoing and funny you were and I will miss your laugh forever. I want to thank you mom, for being such an inspiration to me. I will forever be so proud to be your daughter. My sweet mommy, I will see you again.”