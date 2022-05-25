Britney Spears Says Thoughts & Prayers Are 'Not Enough' After Elementary School Shooting

Britney Spears is sending her thoughts and prayers to the victims of the Texas school shooting — but she’s acknowledging her sympathies alone are “not enough.”

As we reported, a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left at least 19 students and two teachers dead this week. Countless celebs and politicians have since taken to social media to call for sensible gun control laws — and Britney is now adding her substantial voice to that choir.

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner shared a statement on Instagram expressing her deepest condolences to the victims and their loved ones. But like many others, the superstar noted that action needed to be taken as well.

The momma of two wrote:

“My heart is shattered. I’m lost for words. My prayers are with the victims of Robb Elementary and their families. Our sympathies and condolences are just not enough. We have to take action. We need change. Enough is enough. We will keep our prayers coming even if it’s not enough to heal the loss. Love, Britney”

Hopefully this tragedy will be the wake-up call America needs. Read Brit’s full post (below):

