Explaining To My Youngest How She Was Conceived! Plus, Michael Buble Is Timeless! Concert Highlights HERE! | Perez Hilton And Family

What an EVENTFUL vlog! First, it was time to have an important conversation with our 4 year old. Talking surrogacy and how she came into this world! Then, a family unboxing!!! And, finally, one lucky child joins dad at the Michael Buble show and it was SENSATIONAL! And hysterical! An especially hilarious moment happened during the poignant Smile when some drunk people in a luxury suite would not shut up. Michael is such an entertainer!!!! You gotta watch the best bits from his tour here!

Enjoy!

