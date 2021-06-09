Fake Amazon Delivery Man In London Pulls Gun At Front Door -- But This Father Fought Back!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Whoa…

When a man living in London thought he was opening his front door to receive an Amazon package, he ended up being on the other end of a gun! But he bravely fought back, disarming the assailant in shocking footage just released by the Metropolitan Police.

The incident actually occurred nearly a year ago, on July 13. The video was just released Monday now that the criminal, Vicente Forde, was convicted of firearms offenses. In the clip, the 32-year-old shows up at the victim’s home at 9:30 a.m. holding an Amazon box (which was later found to be empty). He knocks on the door before setting the package aside and waiting patiently for the homeowner to open up. When he does, Forde pulls a gun from under his high-vis vest.

The victim, who was on the phone at the time and had his daughter inside, instantly fights back, the brawl occurring on the front walkway. In the quick moment, the victim actually manages to grab hold of the gun, but ends up getting kicked and punched relentlessly by the criminal — but he never lets go of the weapon! See the moment (below)…

The victim told officials later that the convict was allegedly yelling at him to give back the gun or he’d be stabbed, but the father never listened. He even chucked the gun under a nearby truck to get it further away from the fake Amazon delivery guy at one point during the attack. With all the ruckus and screams for help, neighborhood residents and construction workers quickly came to the victim’s aid and helped restrain Forde before he could escape or get the gun back! Incredible!

The middle-aged man was arrested on scene. The shotgun they found (top inset) was loaded with two live cartridges, according to officials. Thankfully, the victim only suffered bruising and a broken nose. We shudder to think what could have happened had he not had such quick instincts and disarmed the assailant.

More recently, Forde pled guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. He will reappear in court on July 29 for his sentencing. Detective Constable Imran Hansraj of the Specialist Crime Command discussed the incident in a statement, saying:

“The victim had no idea what was about to unfold when he saw what he thought was a delivery man bringing a parcel to his address. He had been home with his young daughter and was going about his business as usual when he was thrust into an incredibly frightening ordeal in which he fought for his life.”

He also took a moment to thank those who helped the victim, acknowledging:

“[The victim’s] life was turned upside down in a split second by Forde’s actions, which were wicked and cowardly in the extreme. He was disguised and armed with a lethal weapon but the victim displayed [incredible] bravery to disarm him. He was lucky that a number of members of the public took heed of his cries for help and came to his aid. They too deserve enormous recognition.”

On the future of Forde, the detective concluded:

“I hope Forde will now spend a substantial amount of [time in] prison, and I am sure that London will be all the safer for it.”

We surely hope the same, too! So, so scary!! While it sounds kinda crazy to think of a disguised Amazon worker causing such harm, unfortunately a similar, totally unrelated incident occurred just six days after this one back in the States, when an angry lawyer dressed up as a FedEx worker and shot New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas’ son dead on his doorstep, as well as injured her husband. Truly awful…

[Image via Metropolitan Police]