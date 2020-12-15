Media Guru Sheeraz Hasan Wants To Help YOU Be On The Next Cover Of ELLE!

Think celebs have to make a deal with the devil to become famous? Not anymore! Now, they just have to make a deal with Sheeraz Hasan — and you can, too!

FAME by Sheeraz recently announced on social media that they’re currently looking for models, influencers and actresses who think they got what it takes to be on the cover of ELLE. The man himself explained:

“We are looking for amazing women who are talented, beautiful, and have a powerful story to share. It’s time to amplify their stories all over the Middle East and grow their audience by millions.”

Sound too good to be true? It’s not! Truth is, Sheeraz has been doing this for quite some time: he’s helped build the careers of Kim Kardashian West, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Zendaya, Justin Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez, and many more.

Related: Sheeraz Is About To Become The Tony Robbins Of Fame!!

His methods work so well, major networks from all over the world have interviewed the media mogul in hopes of understanding his secret for success. You may have seen him in ABC 2020’s Sellebrity, in which he discussed how he helped make celebs famous in an era before social media:

Sheeraz was also seen in Paris’ recent viral hit documentary This is Paris, running a campaign for her skin care line in South Korea:

Back in September, the fame-maker launched the FAME by Sheeraz Masterclass, 10 online classes that breaks down what every brand and artist needs to do to become famous in this day and age:

AH-Mazing!

Are YOU interested in learning more? Head to www.famebysheeraz.com!