Media Guru Sheeraz Hasan Is About To Become The Tony Robbins Of Fame!!

Trying to become famous can bankrupt people!

It can destroy lives and lead to people making bad decisions because they are desperate. World renown media strategist Sheeraz Hasan wants to save anyone who dreams of fame from going through all of this.

As the CEO of FAME by Sheeraz, Mr. Hasan has helped build the careers of some of the biggest stars in the world like Kim Kardashian West, Paris Hilton, Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber and many other household names. His bold strategies used to make those stars famous and his connection to the global media attracted massive brands. Sheeraz has consulted for Procter & Gamble, Unilever, AB InBev, Johnson & Johnson, Pantene and Gillette.

Sheeraz’s reputation as a fame dealer for brands and artists is why every major network has had him on to discuss the state of the entertainment industry. Most recently Sheeraz was in ABC 2020’s documentary Sellebrity where they discussed his involvement in making Kim K, Paris, and Britney Spears the most famous people in the world. Sheeraz was also recently featured running an international campaign with Miz Hilton in her viral hit documentary This is Paris.

But if you follow Sheeraz on Instagram you know that the star creator has taken a different focus over the past few months. He has launched the FAME by Sheeraz Masterclass, 10 online courses that breaks down what every brand and artist needs to do to become famous. Sheeraz’s goal with this class has been to expose the truth of Hollywood works and what it truly takes to navigate this industry.

Watch the trailer (below)!

Sheeraz posted on Instagram with the trailer for the course:

“The traditional path to fame is packed with millions of travelers and almost all of them will fail. If you follow my path, the truth of how to become famous, you’ll walk alone and you’ll get there fast. After 20 years of building the biggest stars in the world, I present to every brand that’s looking to dominate their market and every artist that’s looking to make their dreams come true, FAME by Sheeraz Masterclass. Learn the truth.”

The graduates of the course seem to agree! “I think everyone should take this class, it changed my life.” Monica Luisi commented on Sheeraz’s IG. Monica is a video producer at the Daily Mail with hopes of being one of the biggest on air entertainment hosts in the world. Since completing the course, Monica has been featured on three magazine covers and is launching her own show very soon. Spend enough time on the FAME by Sheeraz website or on their social media and you’ll see that there are hundreds more reviews just like this.

“FAME by Sheeraz Masterclass is amazing! You’re changing the game Sheeraz!” wrote Paris Hilton on a recent Insta post on Sheeraz’s account.

Part of what has attracted hundreds of people so far to enroll in this online masterclass has been Sheeraz’s fiery personality — and it’s easy to see why. Every Monday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on his Instagram account @sheeraz, he does a live show where he breaks down a different aspect of the entertainment industry. On his stream, Sheeraz empowers his audience to persevere through the obstacles to fame, offers casting and collaboration opportunities, invites industry experts to come on and speak, and even does live Q&A’s. Yesterday he announced a massive retreat next year at the breathtaking Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, California where hundreds of graduates, influencers, brands and speakers are expected to attend.

Rumors have been circulating for months that Sheeraz has been in talks with major networks and streaming services for a reality show. Sheeraz recently addressed this in a live stream this past week where he stated:

“We have received a few offers but as of right now we haven’t seen the right one yet. We want more creative control of the show and to own the content.”

If his masterclass is as great as the graduates have been saying, it looks like the world is about to get a new Paris Hilton or Kim Kardashian in the near future.