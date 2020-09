Faouzia has such a special name! And a special voice!

The Moroccan-Canadian’s tone and song stylings remind us of Perezcious fave Freya Ridings! That’s a big compliment!

This 20 year old can sing!!

Born Without A Heart is also big pop! A youthful Celine Dion sound! Totally up our alley!

If that sounds appetizing to you, check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Faouzia!